God will help you conquer fear

“For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and his ears are open unto their prayers: but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil. 13 And who is he that will harm you, if ye be followers of that which is good? 14 But and if ye suffer for righteousness’ sake, happy are ye: and be not afraid of their terror, neither be troubled; 15 But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear:” — 1 Peter 3:12

Fear is something that can quickly grip us when faced with unexpected circumstances. It could be a child in harm’s way, a health concern, financial crisis, or a broken relationship. Not to mention everyday issues of driving down the highway, large crowds, or neighborhood break-ins on the rise. While the Bible teaches us that we should not fear our enemies, we should also be aware that fear should not grip our lives in any aspect. We are to trust that God is in control over all things. The Bible tells us some 365 times to “fear not” or “Do not be afraid.”

It is easy to trust God when things are peaceful, healthy, safe, and in order. Faith is not needed in such times because we already have what we hope for. Faith must be exercised in times of uncertainty and alarm, or else we give in to fear and the lies it will birth. The psalmist wrote in chapter 27:1 “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” Why do we believe He is in control to protect us from some things, yet not all? God is able to deliver us from any circumstance. Even when death would come to this life on earth, He has prepared a home for us where we can live forever with Him!

Just as an enemy wants us to fear them so we become imprisoned by their control over us, fear itself imprisons us with uncertainty, misunderstanding, rejection, sickness, and even death. But fear itself can be conquered. Jesus Christ offers liberation from darkness and fear to all who believe in Him and will give us peace and joy.

We can be practical and take appropriate steps to mitigate issues, concerns, and outbreaks that we may face, however, when our actions are driven by fear, then God is no longer in control of our lives and we cease to submit to His ways and the guidance of His Spirit. We begin follow our own path in hopes of providing a safety zone that we think God is unable to provide. I encourage you today to trust in the Lord for your protection and not live in fear. Fear doesn’t change our circumstances, but faith can! “If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.” — Matthew 17:20

I pray, “Father, help me keep my eyes on You. Take my fear and anxiety away as I place my trust in Your love and grace. Guide my steps each day to follow Your direction. Thank You for loving me so much that You sent Your Son Jesus to take my place at Calvary’s cross. Help me share Your love and forgiveness with others and be an encouragement to someone today. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

