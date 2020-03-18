Library continuing to provide services

Photo by Firewater Photography While it is closed to the public through March 31 as a precaution against the Coronavirus, the Union County Carnegie Library is still providing services to the people of Union County via the telephone and the Internet. Photo by Firewater Photography While it is closed to the public through March 31 as a precaution against the Coronavirus, the Union County Carnegie Library is still providing services to the people of Union County via the telephone and the Internet.

UNION COUNTY — Even though its branches are closed to the public due to the Coronavirus the Union County Library System is continuing to serve the people of Union County.

In a statement released earlier this week, Union County Library System Executive Director Rieta Drinkwine addressed the closing of the Union County Carnegie Library in Union and the Library’s Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle branches through Tuesday, March 31. She also explained how the Library System will nevertheless continue to serve the public during this time.

To our valued patrons,

The Union County Library System prioritizes the health of its community members and staff and has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely. After careful consideration and in light of the statewide school district closings, the Library System will be greatly reducing services to ensure both the public and our team members remain safe and healthy. Starting Monday, 3/16, the Carnegie Library will be temporarily closed to the public and will be canceling all programs until the Library re-opens. The Carnegie will remain closed through the end of the month. Anyone who has reserved a library meeting space will be contacted to reschedule.

Staff will be answering phones (864-427-7140), emails ([email protected]), and responding through chat from 9-5 Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9-3. Patrons may use one of these contact methods to place items on hold for pick-up. To see available items, check our catalog. Statewide lending has been suspended, so holds can only be placed on items in our collection. Contact library staff to place holds.

Pick-up is available by appointment at the Carnegie Library on Thursday, 3/19 between 2-4 p.m. and on Monday, 3/23 between 10 a.m.-12 p.m.. Holds may be placed anytime during the hours our staff are on site. Patrons with items already on hold may schedule a pick-up for 3/19 or 3/23.

Please note, we are NOT accepting returns at this time. All due dates for items currently checked out will be extended and no overdue fines will be charged until the library re-opens. Any items returned to the library while we are closed will not be checked in until we re-open. (Again, please do NOT return items while the library is closed!)

The library provides access to a range of e-resources for patrons, including e-books and databases. To access SC Discus databases, the username is discus2020 and the password is learn1! (Please Note: this username and password should not be shared with non South Carolinian residents per the licensing agreement).

Patrons can contact the library if they do not know their card number and may sign-up here if they do not currently have a library card.

Although the library facility is closed to the public at this time, Wi-Fi can still be accessed on library premises 24/7. The public network is UCCL-Guest, and there is no password. Please exercise caution if accessing Wi-Fi outside of facility hours (after 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday).

This is a truly unprecedented situation for the library and one that has been difficult to navigate. We will continue to update the public as the situation develops, and we hope to return to service in April. Thank you for your understanding.

In an update on Wednesday, Drinkwine said that SCWorks and SCDEW, which have offices in the Carnegie Library, are still operating Monday-Thursday.

This story courtesy of the Union County Library System.

