Jennings running for Sheriff

UNION COUNTY — The Chief of the Jonesville Police Department is running for Sheriff of Union County.

In a statement released this past Friday (March 13), Carl H. Jennings, Jr., announced that he is taking a leave of absence from his duties as Chief of the Jonesville Police Department to run for Sheriff and will be seeking the Democratic nomination for the office.

A Union native, Jennings is the son of Maxine Jennings and the late Carl H. Jennings, Sr. After graduating from Union High School in 1990, Jennings joined the South Carolina Army National Guard and, upon graduating, went to Fort Dix, New Jersey, for basic training where in the process the First Gulf War broke out extending his training and time with the facility well over 180 days. After coming back home he spent a total of 9 years with the South Carolina Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in September of 1998.

Jennings began his career in law enforcement in 2008 with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Bill Blanton in the Detention Division. He left the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 to go on the road as a Patrolman with the Gaffney City Police Department. While with the Gaffney City Police Department, Jennings enrolled himself in multiple classes of advanced training. He became the 38th Traffic Safety Officer in South Carolina and assisted in multiple arrests with the Narcotics Division.

In January of 2014, Jennings left the Gaffney City Police Department for a higher paying job that was closer to home. He was hired by the Jonesville Police Department as a Patrolman under Chief James Kimbrell. Shortly after Jennings was hired, Chief Kimbrell was injured in the line of duty. Jennings worked as the Department’s sole officer for six months before being promoted to Corporal and then, in July of 2015, was appointed Chief.

As Chief, Jennings selectively hired seasoned officers to help change the image of the Jonesville Police Department through experience and dedication to the job. In the six years after he became Chief, the Jonesville Police Department, with limited resources, has introduced the criminal element to more than a total of 50 years in the prison system.

Jennings said that as Sheriff, he “wants to build a stronger, more disciplined Sheriff’s Office guided by policies and procedures; build morale with more individualized training for the officers; have a proper ranking system and room for growth through the ranks.“ He said he “would like to see programs placed back into the school that will engage the youth and programs outside of school that will also engage the younger adults that will cultivate them to be outstanding citizens of Union County.”

As Sheriff, Jennings said he wants to “work closely with County Council on everything from budgets to establishing a transportation unit for the jail division, so the officers can stay on the road instead of being tied up in transports allowing continuous officer presence inside the county.” He said he would “like to establish a Traffic Unit to help with drug traffickers through our corridors in Union and traffic violators throughout the County.”

Jennings said he would like to “sit down with every young officer to plan a career path and with every veteran officer to listen to their concerns.” He said he “wants to revitalize the Sheriff’s Office by rebuilding the lost trust with the Union County citizens, and by having officers out doing the same by community policing.” He believes officers “need to be verbal and seen throughout the county.”

If elected Sheriff, Jennings “wants all divisions identified individually. He wants the officers to look the part of professionals and act accordingly on and off the job. Also apply the laws fluently through training. The one ultimate goal is to be the Sheriff’s Office the citizens of Union County can be proud of.”

Will seek the Democratic nomination