Music played for the Season of Lent

Charles Warner | The Union Times Kathleen Reid plays the piano during the March 11 Lenten Service at Grace Methodist Church. The service was the last one for this year’s Season of Lent. The church cancelled the remaining celebrations as a precaution against the Coronavirus. Even though the Lenten Services at Grace Methodist have been canceled, the Season of Lent continues and should be celebrated by all whether they are able to do so in a church or, if not, at home. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends just before Easter. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kathleen Reid plays the piano during the March 11 Lenten Service at Grace Methodist Church. The service was the last one for this year’s Season of Lent. The church cancelled the remaining celebrations as a precaution against the Coronavirus. Even though the Lenten Services at Grace Methodist have been canceled, the Season of Lent continues and should be celebrated by all whether they are able to do so in a church or, if not, at home. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends just before Easter.

Cancellations Announced

The following organizations have announced the cancellation of meetings and other activities due to the Coronavirus.

Senior Citizens

The Union County Senior Citizens will not meet for their regular meeting which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 24.

Sunday Dinner

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Road, Union, will not be serving Sunday Dinner on March 22 as a precaution against the Coronavirus.

Union County 4-H

Due to Clemson Unviersity policy, all 4-H club meetings and activities have been canceled until further notice.

Sorry for the inconvenience!

Stay safe.

Wine Tasting

The 2020 Wine Tasting scheduled for Friday, March 27, at the Union County Arts Council has been canceled as a precaution against the Coronavirus.

Taking Place As Scheduled

The following events are still taking place as scheduled.

One Day Spring Revival

The James Chapel Baptist Church Family and their Pastor are having a One Day Spring Revival March 22 at 2 p.m.

The Rev. Roderick Oglesby, Sr., from Bethesda Baptist Church will be the Guest Speaker along with his Church Family and Choirs.

Please come and join us. We are looking forward to seeing you. If we need a revival we sure do need one now. If you are unable to atten we ask for you prayer. Thank you in advance.

The public is welcome.

30th Anniversary Celebration

Apostolic Life Church of Union, 313 Old Buffalo Road, Union, will celebrate its 30th Anniversary Friday, March 20, Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22.

Guest speakers will be Jay Burns on Friday, March 20, Larry Wilkes on Saturday, March 21, and The Ministry of Apostolic Life on Sunday, March 22.

Friday’s service and Saturday’s service will each begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s service at 2 p.m.

A meal will be served after each service.

Rev. Tim Bowers, Pastor.

Initial/Trial Sermon

New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church, 2393 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, is blessed to announce the Initial/Trial Sermon of Deaconess Debra Glenn on Sunday March 22, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Our desire is to glorify God in this celebration. We pray that you would join us in praising the Lord for all He has done and is going to do in the future at New Emanuel.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

FOL Spring Tea At The Carnegie

Ticket sales for the FOL Spring Tea at the Carnegie will go through March 24.

The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s Tea at the Carnegie will kick off Union County’s spring social events on the fourth Saturday in March, March 28 at 1 p.m. The theme is the 20’s and a silent auction will be part of the day’s fun. Period Dress and/or hats are encouraged but not required.

Individual seats are $15. To ensure seats together at a table, all names with payments should be mailed together.

Reserve your seat early. Mail seat reservations to FOL Tea, 307 Pine Street, Union, SC 29379.

If you would like to dress a table, donate an item for the auction, or sponsor a table, contact Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981.

Yard And Bake Sale

Bethany AME Church will have a Yard & Bake Sale on Sunday, March 28, from 8 a.m.-noon at the Bethany AME Community Development Center, 137 Bethany Church Road, Jonesville.

All proceeds will go toward the Community Development Building Fund.

Rev. Ronald McFadden is the Pastor.

March At The UCAC

These are the special events that will be taking place at the Union County Arts Council in March.

• 2020 Chalk Walk

The 4th Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now!

We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations.

All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece!

Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 18, from 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (call for group pricing)

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Chinese Auction

McBeth Pastor’s Aide Ministry will be having a Chinese Auction on Saturday, April 4.

Over 100 items available.

Ticket drop-off time will be from 9-10:55 a.m. Auction will start promptly at 11 a.m.

Hot dogs, chips, and sodas will be sold.

Must be present to win.

For more information please contact Juanita Hill (864) 429-8783, Teresa Hayes (864) 426-6751, or Drucilla Glenn (864) 427-7744. You can also see other members of the Pastor’s Aide for more information

Location is at McBeth Baptist Church, 105 Lawson Avenue, Union.

2020 Union County DSN Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board for 2020.

• Wednesday, March 25

• Wednesday, April 22

• Wednesday, May 27

• Wednesday, June 24

• Wednesday, August 26

• Wednesday, September 23

• Wednesday, October 28

• Tuesday, November 24

All meetings will be held at noon at the Administrative Office Conference Room, 226 South Gadberry Street, Union.

2020 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of Union County Council for 2020. All meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month and begin at 5:30 p.m.

• April 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• May 12, 2020 — Lockhart Power Company

• June 16, 2020 — Union County Courthouse (Primary on June 9)

• July 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• August 11, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• September 8, 2020 — Carlisle Town Hall

• October 13, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• November 10, 2020 — Jonesville Town Hall

• December 8, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

2020 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of the Union County Board of School Trustees for 2020. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

• March 23, 2020 — Union County High School

• April 13, 2020 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 11, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 8, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 22, 2020 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 24, 2020 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 14 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 28, 2020 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 12, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 26, 2020 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 23, 2020 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 14, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Applications Being Accepted

Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for infants and toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2020-2021 program year.

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into Kindergarten. We include services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. We also assist families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part C (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

A legal birth certificate/documented proof of age, certificate of immunization, up to date physical, and proof of income for the 2019 calendar year are needed to apply. Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in the Union County area is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street in Jonesville. For more information and/or to make an appointment, please call 864-674-6014.

Post 22 Low Country Boil

The American Legion Post 22 Low Country Boil will be held at Veterans Memorial Park Lodge on Thursday, April 23.

Social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $250 for Table Sponsor (8 per table), $125 for 1/2 Table Sponsor (4 per table), and Individual Tickets are $40.

This fundraising event is to support American Legion.

For table reservations and tickets see any Post 22 member or contact John McKnight (864-431-6389) or Joe Tracy (864-474-0903.)

Summer Employment

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage ($7.25 per hour), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 8-July 31, 2020).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience working on a variety of projects such as: trail building, campground maintenance and renovation, noxious weed removal, wildlife monitoring, and soil and water restoration. These and other projects serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s an excellent introduction for youths interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants will be tasked daily with hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their daily transportation to the Enoree Ranger District office near Whitmire. Each participant must provide his/her work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack, and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools, safety equipment, and training and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

Those interested can pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens and Fairfield counties. The Enoree Ranger District office also has applications available at: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

The district will choose enrollees based on answers to application questions contained on the form. So be concise and diligent in answering the questions. Submit printed applications to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 16, 2020. Completed applications can also be emailed to [email protected]

For more information about the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests and its four ranger districts across South Carolina, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/scnfs. We hope you enjoy your visit to the National Forests!

