UCSD athletic activities canceled

UNION COUNTY — Schools in Union County are closed along with those across the rest of South Carolina through March 31 as ordered by Gov. Henry McMaster as part of efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus.

The closing of the school’s also means that all games and other sports-related activities scheduled through the end of March have been canceled.

McMaster issued this order late Sunday afternoon and shortly afterwards Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert issued the following statement about District athletic events.

With the announcement late this afternoon by the Governor and State Superintendent of Education that schools and all activities are closed and cancelled through March 31st, I just wanted to make sure that everyone knew that all athletic activities (games, practices, workouts, meetings, etc) are cancelled. I have already been in contact with our region ADs, and we will be working on plans to adjust and plan accordingly depending on what the SCHSL, Governor, State Superintendent, District Superintendents, and others decide. We cannot say right now what will be decided, but I will let everyone know as soon as a decision is made.

