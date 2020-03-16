Lady Wildcats 2-2 for the season

JONESVILLE — The Coronavirus has caused Gov. Henry McMaster to order all of South Carolina’s schools to be closed through March 31 and all school-related activities including athletic ones scheduled during that time to be canceled.

That includes the games the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team had been scheduled to play this week and the rest of the month of March. At the time of the closings and the cancellations were announced, however, the Lady Wildcats had already played a total of four season games. Here the results of those games as provided by JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

Season Games

Jonesville started the Softball Season Monday, March 9 with a home game followed by an away game on Tuesday, March 10, and another away game, a double-header, on Thursday, March 12.

• Sims 9 Jonesville 6

Jonesville softball lost it’s first game of the season, falling to Sims 9-6. Sims held a 9-2 lead heading into the bottom of the 7th inning when Zoie Cromer came up and cleared the bases for Jonesville, making it 9-6. Jonesville could not keep the rally going, however, falling to the Tigers at Mac Cunningham Complex in Jonesville.

Sky Young, Cromer, Timagaha Pride, Sarah Henderson, Emma Inman, Aubrey Revis and Chloe Toth all had hits for Jonesville. Sky Young pitched a complete game for the Wildcats.

With their March 9 loss, Jonesville was 0-1 on the season.

• Lewisville 6 Jonesville 5

The Lewisville Lions edged the Wildcats 6-5 in Jonesville’s second game of the season at Lewisville High School. Lewisville held a 3-1 lead through 6 innings until the Jonesville bats woke up. The Wildcats were able to take the lead 4-3 in the 6th inning, and added another in the top of the 7th to make it 5-3. The Lions, however, rallied in the bottom of the 7th and final inning, coming away with the win 6-5.

Sky Young, Aubrey Revis, Zoie Cromer, Sarah Henderson, Timagaha Pride, and Gabby Queen all had hits for Jonesville. Sky Young pitched a complete game for the Wildcats.

With their March 10 loss, the Lady Wilcats were 0-2.

Double Header at Spartanburg C

• Game 1

Jonesville 35 Spartanburg C 2

The Wildcats beat the Vikings in game 1 of a double header Thursday night at the new Spartanburg High School, with a score of 35-2.

Aubrey Revis had an inside the park home run, while Chloe Toth went 4 for 4 at the plate. Amaria Harris, Zoie Cromer, Sarah Henderson, and Timagaha Pride each added hits for Jonesville. Sky Young pitched while Kennedy Coffer came on in relief.

• Game 2

Jonesville 19 Spartanburg C 11

Jonesville also won game 2 in the double header, by a score of 19-11.

Sky Young led the bats going 2 for 3 at the plate. Chloe Toth, Sarah Henderson, and Gabby Queen also added hits for the Wildcats. Kennedy Coffer pitched and Sky Young came in later to close.

With their victories in the March 12 double-header, the Lady Wildcats were 2-2 for the season.

Games for the remainder of March canceled

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

