Guilty pleas heard this week

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty this past week before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York during General Sesssions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Nakisha Louise Kite, 35, 34 Verner Street, Spartanburg, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 2 years with credit for 14 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jerry C. Owens II, 41, 118 Williford Road, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 12 months suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for 45 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Brea Kay McBride, 42, 437 Morris Farm Road, Jonesville, to Grand Larceny Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 3 years suspended upon 90 days house arrest and two years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $3,000 in restitution and $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Dangelo Devante Simmons, 23, 600 Pilot Drive #632, Boiling Springs, to 1st Offense Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 18 months with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Degree Assault And Battery, 18 months with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Gerard Nathaniel Newton, 32, 203 Ravenscroft Street, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine/Crack Cocaine 2nd Offense, time served with credit for 146 days and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, time served with credit for 146 days and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joyce Monique Gory, 43, 115 Woodrow Street, Union, to Resisting Arrest, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, time served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Driving Under Suspension, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Cocaine 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

—Makayla C. Ritch, 22, 1111 Lakeside Drive, Apartment 20-C, Union, to Possession Of Amphetamine 1st Offense, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Clonazepam 1st Offense, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jeriall Joshua Moore-Brannon, 32, 1252 Old Converse Road, Spartanburg, to Possession Of A Schedule 1-MDMA (Ecstasy) 1st Offense, 90 days suspended upon 13 months probation with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Kendra Monique Brown, 40, 124 Woodrow Street, Union, to Driving Under The Influence, 3 years and $5,000 suspended upon 60 days home detention and 24 months probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $3,135.84 in fines and court costs; to Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense, 60 days home detention with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jermaine Deonte Lindsay, 23, 691 Joe Walker Road, Union, to Burglary 2nd Degree (Violent), 8 years with credit for 526 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence Of A High And Aggravated Nature, 8 years with credit for 526 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Akeim Montrell Harley, 25, 32 Saluda Fern Court, Greenville, to Possession Of Marijuana/Hashish 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Ecstasy 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Tammy Lynn Sanders, 39, 234 Pea Ridge Highway, Union, to Shoplifting, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine/Crack Cocaine 1st Offense, 3 years suspended 30 days and 12 months probation with credit for 13 days already served and to pay $798.29 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Marijuana/Hashish 1st Offense, time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Robert Gibson Rodgers III, 50, 308 Alman Street, Apt. S-21, Jonesville, to Petitt Larceny 3rd Of Subsequent Offense, 3 year suspended upon time served and 2 years probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 year suspended upon time served and 2 years probation with credit for 48 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Clay Eugene Puckett, 37, 3528 Cross Keys Highway, Union, to Exposing A Child To Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 3 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 41 days already and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs and must complete all DSS requirements; to Exposing A Child To Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 3 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 41 days already and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 41 days already and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and must complete all DSS requirements, sentences to run concurrently.

— Daniel Rodelle Gallman, 31, 108 Harris Road, Union, to Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, 90 days with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense (Non-DUI), 90 days with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 2 years suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Shannon Lane Revels, 51, 1116 Sardis Road, Union, to Obtaining Goods Under False Pretense Third Or Subsequent Property Crime, 3 years with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting — Enhancement, 3 years with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting — Enhancement, 3 years with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jefferey Glenn Smith, 36, 138 Tansiewood Drive, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, 90 days and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 90 days and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— David A. Gowan, 36, 1019 Meansville Road, Union, to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 1 day served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Dwayne Rashawn Hardy, 24, 949 Tinker Creek Road, Union, to Burlglary 2nd Degree (Non-Violent), 3 years with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs with Shock Incarceration recommended.

— Joseph Welton Adams, 44, 191 Pasture Drive, Union, to Habitual Traffic Offender, 30 days to be served on weekends — to report to the Union County Detention Center — and to pay $103 in fines and court costs.

— John P. Silvey, Jr., 41, 215 Meadowwoods Road, Union, to Assault And Battery 3rd Degree, time served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 90 days — to report to the Union County Detention Center — with credit for 3 days served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs and to have no contact with the victim, sentences to run concurrently.

— Ronnie Mitchell Woodruff, III, 22, 600 Watts Avenue, Laurens, to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 18 months suspended upon 18 months probation with credit for 93 days already served with termination after successful completion of in-patient drug treatment and to pay $798.25; to Possession Of Cocaine, 2 years suspended upon 12 months probation and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— S.T. Glenn, 48, 1418 Peach Orchard Road, Lot #9, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 90 days with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Jason Faith McAbee, 38, 134 Silver Road, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 3 years probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Thomas James Beaty, 54, 683 Rice Avenue Extension, Apt. 3A, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 90 days suspended upon 6 months probation with credit for 31 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs and to comply with all mental health treatment.

