Glenn is Teacher Assistant of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Mary Glenn with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s March Teacher Assistant of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Mary Glenn with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s March Teacher Assistant of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Mary Glenn has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s March Teacher Assistant of the Month. This month’s focus trait was being a team-player.

It was said by her colleagues that Mrs. Glenn never complains or says, “That’s not my job.” She works well with students and teachers. “You never know she’s in the classroom because she sits quietly in a corner working diligently with students,” another colleague said. She’s always positive and never puts down her co-workers. Mrs. Glenn is “no drama” and is the epitome of “students first.” In addition, Mrs. Glenn is always punctual and dependable. She is a true team-player who always goes above and beyond to do her part.

Mrs. Glenn has been teaching for 23 years and is currently in her second year at Foster Park where she is a Special Education Assistant. She is a graduate of University of South Carolina with an Early Childhood Education Degree. She is also a graduate of Spartanburg Community College with a Special Needs Degree. She was named to the Dean’s List and received Infant/Toddlers Certification. She also served on Student Government.

Mrs. Glenn is married to David Glenn. They have two daughters: Yalanda Glenn and LaToya & TJ Smith. In addition, they have three grandchildren: Tre’ Clowney and Ty and Londyn Smith. They are members of Monarch Baptist Church. Her hobbies include: sewing, gardening, painting, and reading.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Glenn says, “I enjoy seeing the light in a student’s eyes when they finally get it.” She also adds that being a teacher isn’t just about teaching, but it’s about being a mentor. It’s about giving that extra five minutes to listen to them. Most of all, her favorite thing about teaching is the smiles.

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its March Teacher Assistant of the Month, Mrs. Mary Glenn.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Mary Glenn with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s March Teacher Assistant of the Month. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_9-TAOM-Glenn.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Mary Glenn with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s March Teacher Assistant of the Month.

For March at Foster Park Elementary School

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.