Library System opens new branches

UNION COUNTY — If you like to go to the Union County Carnegie Library but don’t want to have to drive all the way from Jonesville or Lockhart or Carlisle to Union to do so you don’t have to anymore because your town now has it own branch of the library for you to patronize.

In a press release issued by the library Tuesday states that “the Union County Carnegie Library is excited to announce our branch locations are now open throughout the county! In partnership with the municipalities and the county, we will be operating out of the Carlisle Town Hall, Jonesville Town Hall Senior Center, and the Lockhart Town Hall.”

The press release states that “library staff are located in each branch during the following days and times, and will be happy to answer any questions you may have, or assist you with placing item on hold.” Those days and times are:

• Carlisle Town Hall, 3911 Fishdam Avenue, Carlisle — Monday and Tuesday from 1:30-5 p.m.

• Jonesville Town Hall Senior Center, 131 North Main Street, Jonesville — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 12-5 p.m.

• Lockhart Town Hall, 118 Mill Street, Lockhart — Wednesday and Thursday from 1:30-5 p.m.

The press release states that residents of Jonesville, Carlisle, and Lockhart will have access at their local branches to a number of services offered by the library such as placing items on hold.

“To search the library catalog and place items on hold, visit https://sclends.lib.sc.us. Once you have found an item to place on hold, simply select either the Carnegie Library, Carlisle, Jonesville, or Lockhart at your desired pickup location.”

The library branches will also provide residents of Lockhart, Jonesville, and Carlisle with access to computers and printers.

“Computers are located in each branch location, and black/white printing and copying is available for $.10 per page. Faxing is unfortunately not currently available at any of our branches.”

The press release concludes by encouraging the public to “please feel free to contact library staff at 864-427-7140 or email [email protected] questions. We are proud to serve Union County!”

In Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Library System.

