Nine charities receive $17,400

GAFFNEY — Last month, Broad River Electric Charities distributed $17,400 from its Operation Round Up® fund to 9 local charities. The recipients included organizations in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties that support food banks, assistance to expecting mothers, families whose children are battling cancer and many other causes and initiatives.

Organizations based in Cherokee, Spartanburg, and Union counties that received funds were The Salvation Army, Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Foundation, Temple Education Ministries, Inc., Upstate Warrior Solution, Cherokee County First Steps, Cherokee County Meals on Wheels, Humane Society of Cherokee County, and the United Way of the Piedmont.

The organizations received the following amounts from Broad River Electric Charities:

• Cherokee County First Steps — $1,000

• Cherokee County Meals on Wheels — $3,000

• Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas — $2,400

• Humane Society of Cherokee County — $500

• The Salvation Army — $3,000

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Foundation — $500

• Temple Education Ministries, Inc. — $1,500

• United Way of the Piedmont — $2,500

• Upstate Warrior Solution — $3,000

“We are so thankful for our members’ willingness to help their communities through this program,” said Broad River Electric CEO Terry Mallard.

Operation Round Up is an innovative program in which the monthly balance of participating members is rounded up to the nearest dollar. That extra change goes to the benevolent fund that assists organizations and goodwill missions in and around Broad River Electric Cooperative’s service area.

Funds from Operation Round Up are distributed quarterly through Broad River Electric Charities, Inc, which is governed by a 7-member board representing the cooperative and the three counties it primarily serves — Cherokee, Union and Spartanburg. Organizations wishing to request funds can contact the cooperative to begin the application process.

Broad River Electric Charities is a philanthropic subsidiary of Broad River Electric Cooperative, a non-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative providing services to nearly 19,000 members in Cherokee, Spartanburg Union and Newberry counties in South Carolina and Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties in North Carolina.

From Broad River Electric Charities

Special to The Union Times

