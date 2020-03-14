Charles Warner | The Union Times The Salkehatchie Summer Service Annual Fundraiser will be held Sunday, March 15, at noon at Sardis United Methodist Church. The dinner menu will include ham, turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, dessert, and tea. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Salkehatchie Summer Service Annual Fundraiser will be held Sunday, March 15, at noon at Sardis United Methodist Church. The dinner menu will include ham, turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, dessert, and tea.

Read 1 Corinthians 13:1-8

Perfect love drives out fear.

— 1 John 4:18 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to rely on your love and to show that love to those around us. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When my love needs to be stronger, God’s love sustains me.