Republic gives CKFD $25,000

Charles Warner | The Union Times Republic Services, LLC Division Manager Tony Davies (left) and Operations Manager Dan Pitts (back) present Cross Keys Fire Department Chief Stephen Stone (far right), Assistant Chief Kent Littlejohn (right), and Firefighter Traci Mosely (center) with a check for $25,000 during Tuesday’s Union County Council meeting. Charles Warner | The Union Times Republic Services, LLC Division Manager Tony Davies (left) and Operations Manager Dan Pitts (back) present Cross Keys Fire Department Chief Stephen Stone (far right), Assistant Chief Kent Littlejohn (right), and Firefighter Traci Mosely (center) with a check for $25,000 during Tuesday’s Union County Council meeting.

UNION COUNTY — What’s the best way to start a meeting of Union County Council?

Hand someone a check for $25,000.

That’s just how the March meeting of Union County Council began this past Tuesday when Republic Services, LLC Division Manager Tony Davies and Operations Manager Dan Pitts presented Cross Keys Fire Department Chief Stephen Stone, Assistant Chief Kent Littlejohn, and Firefighter Traci Mosely with a check for $25,000.

Republic Services, LLC owns and operates the Union County Landfill in Cross Keys and, like the rest of that community, is provided fire protection by the Cross Keys Fire Department. In 2018, there was a fire at the landfill which was extinguished by the Cross Keys Fire Department. In response to this, and as part of the company’s efforts to develop a mutually beneficial relationship with the department, Republic Services gave Cross Keys Fire Department a check for $25,000 later that year.

In late 2019, while presenting Supervisor Frank Hart with a check for $40,000, Davies said Republic Services would soon be making another financial award to the Cross Keys Fire Department.

The $40,000 presented to Hart was part of the host agreement the county entered into with Republic in 2016 in which the company agreed to give the county $40,000 a year for the next five years to fund litter control. Under the agreement, Republic also gives the county $20,000 a year for five years to support upgrades and programming at the Spartanburg Community College — Union Campus.

The agreement will last for the life of the landfill which is estimated to be 70 years or more and during that time Republic will pay the county host fees of approximately $1.5 million a year. This is expected to generate more than $100 million in revenue for the county over the life of the landfill.

Another benefit of the agreement, is that Republic accepts waste from the county and its constituent municipalities at no charge to the county or the municipalities.

Sheriff’s Vehicles

In other business, Council voted unanimously to purchase three vehicles for the Union County Sheriff’s Office for $45,000 a piece or a total of $135,000.

The purchase of the vehicles, which will all be Chevy Tahoes, will be paid for with $21,000 in Insurance Claims Funds and $114,000 in Multi-County Park Funds.

Sheriff David Taylor had requested the vehicles and three more for his Office to replace patrol vehicles that have accumulated excessive mileage on them and are breaking down. Taylor said Wednesday that because of this his Office is experiencing a shortage of patrol vehicles which is limiting its ability to properly cover the county and respond to calls. He said that while the three vehicles approved by Council will help they will not solve the problem facing the UCSO.

As for the other three vehicles requested by Taylor, Council is expected to look into budgeting for them in the 2020-2021 budget.

Treeing Walker Days Contract

Council also voted unanimously to approve a five-year contract between the county and the Southeastern Treeing Walkers Association allowing the organization to continue holding events in Union County like the recent “Treeing Walker Days” event at the Union County Fairgrounds.

In voting to approve the contract, Council directed Hart to determine the final terms of the agreement and execute it on behalf of the county.

Council also pledged to support the agreement with up to $8,000 from the Hospitality & Accommodations Tax Fund.

New Stalls

Council also voted unanimously to allocate up to $4,250 from the Hospitality & Accommodations Tax Fund to help build 10 new stalls at the Union County Farm & Craft Market on Main Street in downtown Union.

Hart told Council that the new stalls are estimated to cost $850 a piece or $8,500 total. He said that the cost of the new stalls will be split between the County and the City of Union which owns the property that the Market is located on.

Boards And Commissions

Council voted unanimously to approve recommendations by Hart concerning three Boards and Commissions:

• Reappoint Mathew Jeter to the Appeals Board

• Reappoint James Rice to the Cross Keys Fire Department Board

• Fill 5 vacancies on the Building Code Board of Appeals by sending letter to four members of the Board asking them if they will agree to serve another term. If they agree, that will leave only one seat to fill. That seat became vacant when the person holding it passed away.

Ordinances And Resolutions

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the following Ordinances and Resolutions:

• Ordinance amending and restating the FILOT Agreement between the County and Milliken & Company (3rd and final reading).

• Ordinance transferring property to Midway Solar, LLC (1st reading).

• Resolution approving a Hazard Mitigation Plan for Emergency Services.

• Amending the Memorandum of Understanding with Spartanburg Community College.

For more about these Ordinances and Resolutions and that what they mean to Union County see upcoming editions of The Union Times and online at our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Republic Services, LLC Division Manager Tony Davies (left) and Operations Manager Dan Pitts (back) present Cross Keys Fire Department Chief Stephen Stone (far right), Assistant Chief Kent Littlejohn (right), and Firefighter Traci Mosely (center) with a check for $25,000 during Tuesday’s Union County Council meeting. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_20200310_173248.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Republic Services, LLC Division Manager Tony Davies (left) and Operations Manager Dan Pitts (back) present Cross Keys Fire Department Chief Stephen Stone (far right), Assistant Chief Kent Littlejohn (right), and Firefighter Traci Mosely (center) with a check for $25,000 during Tuesday’s Union County Council meeting.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.