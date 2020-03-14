Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JROTC addressed the Union County Board of School Trustees Monday night about their programs and activities and their efforts to support them through fundraisers and donations. They also addressed the Board about their needs for new uniforms, a need that is growing as the program has expanded to Sims Middle School and is looking to expand to Jonesville Elementary/Middle School. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County High School JROTC addressed the Union County Board of School Trustees Monday night about their programs and activities and their efforts to support them through fundraisers and donations. They also addressed the Board about their needs for new uniforms, a need that is growing as the program has expanded to Sims Middle School and is looking to expand to Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.

UNION COUNTY — Cadets. Scholars. Geniuses. Titles that call to mind images of some very special groups of people who have dedicated them to certain disciplines in order to excel both as individuals and as members of the community.

The Union County School District is blessed to count among the student bodies of its constituent schools young people who have taken on the challenges inherent in achieving those titles and excelling at them. At the first of their March meetings, the Union County Board of School Trustees got to meet those Cadets, Scholars, and Geniuses, hearing about the activities and needs of the first group, recognizing the achievements of the second group, and hearing about the ideas of the third.

UCHS JROTC

The Union County High School JROTC Cadets and their Instructors addressed the Board, telling the trustees about the various programs and activities the JROTC engages in, both on the UCHS campus in the greater Union County Community and beyond.

Those activities include marching in the all the parades held in Union County, doing presentations at local churches, taking field trips each year, one to Parris Island and one to Patriot’s Point in Charleston. The three-day trip to Parris Island is coming up soon and the JROTC is in the process of raising money to help pay for it. These are among the many activities the JROTC takes part in outside of school.

While many people think that the JROTC is nothing more than a program designed to whip young people into shape, the truth is that while there is certainly a physical fitness aspect, the JROTC is also about helping prepare its Cadets for the future and helping them excel in school so they will have the greatest possible options and success after graduation.

The Cadets that addressed the Board Monday night were in uniform, uniforms that are 12 years old and beginning to show signs of wear. In addition, the boots and shoes the cadets wear are wearing out and need to be replaced. In fact, the uniforms worn by today’s Cadets are in fact hand-me-downs from previous years creating the challenge of matching up new Cadets with uniforms that fit them, something that is not always easy to do.

Nor is it just the Cadets who are currently in the JROTC at UCHS that are in need of uniforms and boots and shoes. The JROTC in Union County is growing, with a mentoring program having been established at Sims Middle School and plans for a mentoring program to be established at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School next year. Participation in the JROTC and related programs grew 15 percent this year and is expected to grow by 50 percent next year, creating increased need for new uniforms, boots, and shoes, and other clothing items.

Well, you say, doesn’t the JROTC get funding from the School District? No, actually they don’t, except for $1,000 allotted to their Rifle Team. To pay for their other activities and needs, the JROTC relies on donations and fundraisers and the Board was told Monday that over the last two years the JROTC has raised over $11,000.

Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Well, it does, until you learn, as the Board did Monday, that the JROTC incurred expenses of over $21,000.

Following the presentation by the Cadets and Instructors, the Board voted unanimously to have Union County School District Superintendent Dr. Williams Roach and Finance Director Charles Tillotson to meet with the JROTC Instructors to see if anything can be done by the District to help the JROTC.

Junior Scholars

Monday’s meeting also saw Dr. Lacresha Byrd, Director of Instruction for the Union County School District, stand before the Board to recognize the four 8th grade students who achieved the South Carolina Junior Scholar Award for the 2019-20200. The students, the schools they attend and their parents are:

• Sims Middle School

— Hayden Thompson, son of Brian and Rebecca Thompson

— Geoffrey Davis, son of Jason and Amanda Davis

— Stewart Wagner, son of Stewart Wagner and Christine Kincheloe

• Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

— Parker Wright, son of Randall and Misty Wright

The students were selected as South Carolina Junior Scholars by scoring 550 or higher on the Evidence Based Reading and Writing section of the PSAT/NMSQT or by scoring 530 or higher on the Math section. Additionally, Duke Tip participants who were identified and recognized at either the Grand Recognition Ceremony or the State Recognition Ceremony during their 7th grade year automatically qualified to become a 2019-20 SC Junior Scholar.

Students who receive this honor are recognized in local award ceremonies and received an Award of Merit from the State Department of Education.

That ceremony was held Monday as Byrd introduced the students to the board and presented them with their Awards of Merit.

Thompson, Davis, and Wagner were present at Monday’s meeting to receive their awards. Wright was not present, but Byrd gave his award to JEMS Principal Betty Jo Taylor to present to him at school.

Begun in the 1985-1986 school year, the South Carolina Junior Scholars Identification and Development Program reflects the growing statewide effort to improve education in South Carolina and responds to the needs of students possessing unique abilities. The purpose of the program is to identify students with exceptionally high scholastic achievement and intellectual ability and to provide opportunities for these students that will facilitate their intellectual growth, broaden their individual interests, and promote their scholastic achievement. Such opportunities are provided during the academic school year or summer following identification in the eighth grade and continue throughout the high school years.

Genius Hour

Monday’s meeting also saw a presentation by the participants in Sims Middle School’s “Genius Hour” and by Sims Principal Dr. Latunya G. Means.

“Genius Hour started last year as a way to increase student engagement and to encourage students to think more deeply,” Means said. “A lot of times students stop at the surface level and the Genius Hour gets them to do research and present not their opinions but statements based on facts.

“We started out with the question, ‘What can you do to make Sims a better school?’” she said. “The idea is to start with Sims and branch out into the larger community.”

Means said Sims began Genius Hour in the 2018-2019 school year and the participating students came up with a number of ideas to improve their school, two of which were implemented. The first of which was #smsbekind which encouraged random acts of kindness by the students toward one another. The second was the installation of an Elkind Water Fountain, a recycling project that allows students to refill their water bottles rather than simply disposing of them when they are empty and buying another.

What, you ask, are the ideas presented by the students of this year’s Genius Hour to the Board? Well, they are the following:

• “Message A Counselor” which would enable students to safely contact a counselor if they need to convey something regarding bullying or even crime in school.

• “Supply Stands” at the school to help provide students with academic supplies.

• “Uniforms” for students to wear to reduce teasing and bullying about the clothes students wear to school.

• “Germ Stations” which would be placed throughout the school to help students fight the spread of germs and prevent sickness.

• “Social” program to bring students together.

(For more about these ideas see upcoming editions of The Union Times.)

Means told the board that Genius Hour and programs like it are the future of education.

“We’re moving from a more teacher centered delivery of instruction to a more student centered delivery of instruction,” Means said. “Students will be the ones that push the classroom. You’ll need to look at their interests, their needs, and their abilities.

“The teacher’s responsibility will be to focus on the standards of college and career readiness,” she said. “Ultimately, we want to make sure our students graduate high school meeting the requirements of the Profile of The South Carolina Graduate.”

Means said the change in the delivery of instruction embodied by Genius Hour is in response to the reality of the two worlds of the 21st century.

“We can’t do business as usual anymore because we have to prepare students to live simultaneously in two worlds,” Means said. “The physical world and the virtual world. We are the first generation of teachers that have had to deal with that dichotomy.”

Personnel

In other business, the board voted unanimously to approve the Personnel Report presented by Union County School District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble. In his report, Stribble recommended the following appointments for the 2020-2021 school year:

• Karla Franklin, Early Childhood Teacher for the Union County School District

• Brooke Smith, Elementary Teacher for the Union County School District

• Erica Boulware Williams, Occupation Therapist for Special Services

Field Trips

The board also voted unanimously to approve the following overnight field trip requests:

• Union County High School Band to Furman University for the All State Band Clinic Friday, March 13-Sunday, March 15.

• CATE Center 10th, 11th, and 12th grade FBLA members to FBLA State Leadership Conference at the North Charleston Convention Center Thursday, March 12-Sunday, March 15.

• CATE Center Agricultural Class to SC FFA Forestry Camp at Cherry Grove in North Myrtle Beach April 14-April 19.

Heard from and recognized by the School Board

