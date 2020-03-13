Wednesday Lenten Services canceled

Charles Warner | The Union Times Grace Methodist Church has canceled the remainder of its Lenten Worship Services as a precaution to help keep participants in the services safe and help fight the spread of the Coronavirus in the community. The Lenten Worship Services are held each Wednesday during the Season of Lent beginning with Ash Wednesday and ending just before Easter. Charles Warner | The Union Times Grace Methodist Church has canceled the remainder of its Lenten Worship Services as a precaution to help keep participants in the services safe and help fight the spread of the Coronavirus in the community. The Lenten Worship Services are held each Wednesday during the Season of Lent beginning with Ash Wednesday and ending just before Easter.

UNION — Grace Methodist Church has canceled the remainder of its Lenten Worship Services as precaution to help keep worshippers safe and help fight the spread of the Coronavirus.

Grace Methodist Church hosts a series of Lenten Worship Services for the community each year, beginning with Ash Wednesday. The services, which feature sermons by ministers from several different churches, are held each Wednesday during the 40 days of Lent. Each worship service in the sanctuary is followed by a meal served in the church social hall.

The next service was scheduled for this coming Wednesday (March 18), but is now canceled along with the remaining services that would have been held until just before Easter.

Rev. David Bauknight Pastor of Grace Methodist Church, announced the cancellation of the services Thursday evening saying it was made out of concern for the worshippers, especially the elderly ones, who have been participating in the services.

“It is out of concern for those most vulnerable to the Coronavirus who attend and to try and protect them,” Bauknight said. “Also with the meals we share after each service, we just want to take precautions to keep everyone safe.”

To keep worshippers, community safe

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

