Upcountry Literary Festival canceled

UNION — The 2020 Upcountry Literary Festival scheduled for March 20-21 at USC Union has been canceled as part of the response of the University of South Carolina to the ongoing outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The cancellation was announced by USC Union Wednesday afternoon in accordance with orders issued by the University of South Carolina in Columbia. The press release announcing the cancellation of the Festival states that the “University of South Carolina released a statement this morning that they are extending spring break for another week due to the coronavirus outbreak. The regional campuses (USC Union is a regional campus) are following orders to extend our spring break in to next week and cancel/postpone any large gatherings, socials, events, etc. The 2020 Literary Festival will be canceled for this year and we will host it in 2021.”

In an email addressed to its students released later that afternoon, USC Union further outlined the steps being taken:

1. Spring break will be extended through next week (March 16-22).

2. All classes are cancelled through March 22.

3. Spring II classes for USC Union and USC Union Palmetto College students will begin March 23.

4. Beginning March 23-April 3, classes will be taught online/virtually.

5. Campus will be open.

6. All campus events and socials are cancelled.

7. The Literary Festival is cancelled for 2020.

8. All athletic games and practices are expected to continue.

9. Please continue to check Blackboard.

The email concludes by stating “we will send updates as they occur.”

Cancellation due to Coronavirus outbreak

Special to The Union Times

