Mintz to address Women’s Day Program

UNION — The President of the Cherokee County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will address a local church’s Women’s Day Program this Sunday (March 15).

St. Paul Baptist Church will hold its Annual Women’s Day Program at 10:45 a.m. and the speaker will be the Rev. Verlinda Mintz, who, in addition to being President of the Cherokee County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, is also Associate Minister of Concord Baptist Church in Gaffney.

The public is invited to attend Sunday’s program and hear the message Rev. Mintz will present as part of the Women’s Day Program.

Rev. A.L. Brackett is Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church.

Biography

Rev. Verlinda Mintz is the daughter of Deacon Frank and Deaconess Marva Littlejohn. She is the fourth child of six siblings and the third minister in the family. She is married to Dennis Mintz and they have two daughters, Chontae and Brittany. They are the proud grandparents of three: Jailyn, Ticobie, and Kyrie.

Rev.Mintz attends Concord Baptist Church where she serves as an Associate Minister, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Director, and member of Missionary #2. Rev. Mintz also serves as 2nd Vice President for the Thickety Mountain Baptist Association Congress of Education and President of the Cherokee County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

Rev. Mintz loves people and working with the children in the community. She is a member of the Giving Back Organization where tutoring sessions are set up, youth participate in community service, and many recreational functions are provided for the youth during the summer months.

Rev. Mintz is a native of Gaffney, South Carolina, and attended the public schools of Cherokee County. She is a 1982 graduate of Gaffney Senior High School and completed computer courses at Spartanburg Technical College.

Working to fulfill God’s purpose for her life, she has earned her Associate Degree in Biblical Studies from the N.J. Brockman School of Religion. She is a South Carolina Notary public.

Rev. Mintz is employed by the Cherokee County Courthouse. She is well known throughout the county for her singing and ministering to those in need.

Her favorite scripture is Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart: and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy paths.”

On Sunday at St. Paul Baptist Church

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of St. Paul Baptist Church.

