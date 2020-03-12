Deliverance from affliction

Psalm 34:17-19 “The righteous cry, and the LORD heareth, and delivereth them out of all their troubles. 18 The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit. 19 Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD delivereth him out of them all.”

Escaping troubles completely is not an option as we live our life here on earth. Daily frustrations wear us down and the pain of sorrow, loss, and failure will often chip away at our peace and patience. It is important for us to understand that God is close to us and He is our source of power, courage, strength and wisdom. Just because He doesn’t completely remove an obstacle, does not mean that He is absent.

Deliverance comes when we need it most. If you are struggling, don’t give up, there is still strength in you. To be delivered from affliction means that one has become rescued and liberated from a situation in which they no longer have the ability to save themselves. God is still working through you and all the resources you need are available as you continue to battle each day. We don’t have to worry about failure or the “what if’s” because God is there to deliver us at just the right time.

All too often we look at our weakness in this world as a meter for how far away God is from us, when actually, we should be reminded that God is very near. If we allow our faith to diminish it gives us a distorted view of God and makes Him appear further away than He really is. If our faith begins droop, it is like looking through a concave lens, the image we see is small and distant. We must realize it is how we choose to look at our Savior that gives us an image. If we look through the wrong lens, we can have a misrepresented reality of Who He is.

It is God that frees us, so without trials we would be unaware of how much we need Him. Who can deliver us from grief and sorrow? Our Creator can reveal things to us that we are not presently aware of that reflects an image of freedom and peace. Be encouraged today that a skewed view is easily corrected with the right lens and point of view. We should look beyond our present situation and reconfigure our thought process to find the strength we need to endure and overcome. Seeking God early and often gives us the energy we need to exercise our faith, admit we need His help, and opens our heart and mind to receive His love, grace and direction. He is all we need.

I pray, “Father, give me new spiritual eyes to correct my vision of Your presence in my life. I am guilty of thinking that You are far away and that I am too small to draw Your gaze. Thank You for sending Your Son, Jesus, to redeem me and give me new life. You are my hope, strength, joy and peace. Renew my mind and transform me into a better witness of Your mercy and grace, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

