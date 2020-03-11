Carnegie Corner: New items added

Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Lauren Ward is the Union County Library System Board Chair. Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Lauren Ward is the Union County Library System Board Chair. Photo by Firewater Photography There are a number of special activities taking place at the Union County Carnegie Library this week and there are also a number of new books, DVDs, and even video games at the library. Photo by Firewater Photography There are a number of special activities taking place at the Union County Carnegie Library this week and there are also a number of new books, DVDs, and even video games at the library.

Upcoming Events

March 9-14

Coding @ the Carnegie | March 11 | 5:30-6:30 PM | Children’s Area, Library

For Ages 16-25

Make & Take Crafternoon | March 12 | 4-5 PM | Children’s Area, Library

For All Ages

Community Events

A Women’s History Month Series

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will be hosting at the park two different programs during March dedicated to exploring the historical experience of women at Rose Hill Plantation and throughout Union County and beyond. Both programs are free and open to the public.

• The Lives Of Women

On Saturday, March 14, come out to Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site at 11 a.m for a special presentation of The Lives of Women: Women of Rose Hill Plantation & Beyond. History is written by the victors; those victors tend to be men who often neglect to record the contributions females have made to society. The stories of women throughout history, their struggles and joys, their lives, are often not recognized. Learn how both free and enslaved women shaped their lives, families, and communities during the Antebellum Period, Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era, and the Suffrage Movement. Please note that the program will take place on the 2nd level of the mansion, accessed only by climbing up a spiral stairwell.

• Stitches & Seams

Come back out to Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 for a special presentation of Stitches & Seams: Mid-19th Century Dress, presented by the Greenville Ladies Aid Association. From corsets and hoop skirts to muslin and lace, learn about the intricacies of women’s dress during the mid-19th century and how that clothing was made and maintained through detailed needle work and patience. The presentation will include a discussion on clothing, display of several time period pieces, and stitching demonstrations. Please note that the program will take place on the 2nd level of the mansion, accessed only by climbing up a spiral stairwell

For further information, contact Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site at 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC. Phone: 864-427-5966 or E-mail: [email protected] Visit us at www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill.

New Items Added

Adult DVD

Ford v Ferrari

Knives Out

Shazam!

The Golden Girls, Seasons 1, 3, and 7

Adult Fiction

Double vision by Ellie Hart

Just one moment by Dena Blake

Out of the Blu by Sonja B.

Where the lies hide by Renee Roman

Adult Kit

Living Language: Essential Hindi

Living Language: Ingles escencial, English Essential by Christopher A. Warnasch

Adult Large Print

Long bright river by Liz Moore

Moral compass: A novel by Danielle Steel

Such a fun age: A novel by Kiley Reid

The museum of desire by Jonathan Kellerman

The walk: Five essential practices of the Christian life by Adam Hamilton

When you see me: A novel by Lisa Gardner

Jesus Calling by Sarah Young

Adult Non-Fiction

Jazz journey: A guide for listening by John Valerio

Juvenile DVD

20 nature stories

20 stories for spring

Juvenile Picture Book

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Curious George by Cynthia Platt

Video Game

Spider-Man (PS4)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4)

WWE 2K19 (PS4)

Meet Our Team!

Lauren Ward, Union County Library System Board Chair

• How long have you been on the Library Board?

I have been on the library board for close to 3 years now.

• What district do you represent?

I was appointed by Frank (Hart, Union County Supervisor) for my board seat.

• What is your favorite memory of the Union Library?

My favorite memory of the library is my grandmother taking me to the library during the summer for summer reading programs.

• What’s one thing you’ve learned about the Library since being on the Board?

I think I’ve learned how much the library is really a hub for our community. It is more than just reading and checking out books. I have definitely learned more about how the library truly impacts our community and how it is a resource for every single person in the community.

• What do you love about your community? (Other than the Library!)

I love the comradery of being in a small town, where everyone is willing to help each other out in times of need. I love that we have the USC-Union Campus. I love seeing how many people shop local on Main Street Union.

• We have to ask… favorite food?

Chick-fil-A Minis

