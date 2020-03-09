UC Pre-Season Tournament action

JONESVILLE — This past weekend’s Pre-Season Tournament saw the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team achieve one win and suffer four losses.

Byrnes 5 Jonesville 2

The Byrnes Rebels beat the Jonesville Wildcats in Game 1, Friday night, of the UC Tournament.

The Wildcats held the lead through two innings, but could not produce enough hits to keep up with the Rebels.

Timagha Pride led the Wildcat bats going 2 for 3 with two singles. Sky Young pitched a complete game for Jonesville.

Jonesville 27 Chesnee 9

In Game 2 on Saturday morning, Jonesville beat the Chesnee Eagles.

Jonesville jumped up early, scoring 9 runs in the first.

Chesnee fought back, scoring 9 in the third, but the Eagles bats could not keep up with the Wildcats.

Sky Young was 4-4, Amaria Harris 3-5, Aubrey Revis went 5-5 with a triple, Zoie Cromer 4-5, Sarah Henderson 1-1, Gabby Queen 1-2, Emma Inman 2-2, and Chloe Toth was 1-2. Sky Young pitched, with Kennedy Coffer relieving the final inning.

Sims 21 Jonesville 9

In Game 3, Sims outlasts Jonesville to take the win.

Sims produced runs constantly and played great defense, holding a commanding 12-4 lead in the 4th.

WIth Jonesville batting and bases loaded, Amaria Harris hit an inside park home run, putting the Wildcats back in the game. The rally would stall and in the end Sims would prevail, 21-9.

Sky Young and Kennedy Coffer pitched for Jonesville. Amaria Harris finished 2-2 with a HR. Aubrey Revis was 2-3 with a double. Sky Young, Zoie Cromer, Gabby Queen, and Timagaha Pride finished with singles.

Boiling Springs 19 Jonesville 5

Boiling Springs dominated the Wildcats in Game 4.

Sky Young and Sarah Henderson had base hits for Jonesville. Kennedy Coffer and Gabby Queen pitched for the WIldcats.

Byrnes 13 Jonesville 2

Byrnes held the Wildcats scoreless to take third place in the overall tournament.

Aubrey Revis had the only hit for Jonesville, earning a triple. Sky Young and Kennedy Coffer pitched for Jonesville.

Coming Up

Jonesville starts their season Monday at home vs Sims. Jonesville travels to Lewisville on Tuesday and then to Spartanburg for a double header on Thursday. Games start at 5 p.m.

JEMS has a weekend of one win and four losses

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

