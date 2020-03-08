McClurkin-Peake Teacher of the Year

Lacretia McClurkin-Peake Lacretia McClurkin-Peake

MONARCH — It is with great pleasure that Monarch Elementary School announces Lacretia McClurkin-Peake as our 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year. She was selected by her fellow faculty members due to her outstanding qualities as a teacher, leader, and member of the community.

Mrs. McClurkin-Peake is a graduate of Whitmire High School, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of South Carolina Upstate, and a Masters in Divergent Learning from Columbia College. She also is a National Board Certified Teacher in Elementary and Middle School Literacy. Her 21 years of teaching experience have all been in kindergarten and first grade at Monarch Elementary. This year she was recognized as Union County Schools, South Carolina Reading Association’s, District Reading Teacher of the Year.

A resident of Union County, Mrs. McClurkin-Peake is the daughter of Barbara McClurkin and the late George McClurkin, Jr. Married to Duane Peake, they are the proud parents of Kendall, Alyssa, and Myia. Her greatest joy is the time spent with her three grandchildren, William, Naomi, and Eliana. As creative outlets Mrs. McClurkin-Peake travels to spend time with her family, makes soap, reads, and is a prolific writer.

The instruction and atmosphere in Mrs. McClurkin-Peake’s classroom exemplifies the district’s mission statement of “Students First.” She builds a solid educational foundation wrapped in a caring, compassionate, and loving bond with all her students. Not only does she serve as a great model for other teachers, she serves as a mentor, sharing her educational expertise especially in all areas of literacy with not only fellow teachers, but those studying to be teachers. Her creative approach to teaching along with her extensive knowledge of the best practices in education lead to exciting lessons combining and integrating subjects in her classroom.

Mickey Connolly, Principal of Monarch Elementary, has this to say, “Mrs. McClurkin-Peake’s soft voice, kind disposition, and love for children contributes to her being an outstanding kindergarten teacher. Her passion for literacy, magical rapport with children, and enthusiasm for learning truly exemplifies her characteristics as a model teacher.”

Ashley Reece, the Assistant Principal, added, “Being in her classroom is like being in a fairy tale! She is a wonderful teacher!”

When asked why she chose to become a teacher, she replied, “I was fortunate to have teachers who believed in my abilities and inspired me to do my best. Their faith in me gave me the confidence to accomplish my dreams. I want my students to confidently go in the direction of their dreams. I want to do my best to prepare them for their next steps and most importantly, I want them to know that I love and believe in them.”

Monarch Elementary and Union County Schools is blessed to have Lacretia McClurkin-Peake teaching and loving the children in her classroom.

This story courtesy of Monarch Elementary School.

