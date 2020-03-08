Loftis going to National Championships

Photo courtesy of Piedmont College Piedmont College Speech and Debate Team members with their awards include, front, from left, Angel Rucker, Nicole Thomas, Jaela Dodson; second row, Dakota Stockton; top, from left, Brett Loftis, Noah Irwin and Dante Wilson. Photo courtesy of Piedmont College Piedmont College Speech and Debate Team members with their awards include, front, from left, Angel Rucker, Nicole Thomas, Jaela Dodson; second row, Dakota Stockton; top, from left, Brett Loftis, Noah Irwin and Dante Wilson.

DEMOREST, GA — Following impressive showings at recent tournaments, members of the Piedmont College Speech and Debate Team will compete on the national level later in March and in April.

“We have some bragging rights,” said Professor of Mass Communications Janice Moss, who coaches the team.

Team members include:

Brett Loftis of Union.

At the 2020 Georgia Intercollegiate Forensics Association (GFIA) State Championship Tournament on February 22, team members brought home nearly a dozen individual awards and the team as a whole had a third-place finish. Students who competed in the state tournament at the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus included Jaela Dodson, Brett Loftis, Dakota Stockton, Nicole Thomas, Noah Irwin, Angel Rucker and Dante Wilson.

Team members brought home 11 awards, including:

Impromptu Sales, Brett Loftis, second place

Impromptu Sales, Dakota Stockton, fourth place

Impromptu, Dakota Stockton, fifth place

Impromptu, Noah Irwin, sixth place

Impromptu, Angel Rucker, seventh place

After-Dinner Speaking, Noah Irwin, fourth place

Dramatic Interpretation, Dante Wilson, fourth place

Informative Speaking, Nicole Thomas, fifth place

Extemporaneous Speaking, Dakota Stockton, fifth place

Extemporaneous Speaking, Noah Irwin, sixth place

GIFA Team Sweepstakes Award, third place overall

The team now heads to the 2020 National Speech and Debate Championship Tournament at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, March 21-23.

In addition, Maggie Belle Hudson and Dakota Stockton turned in strong performances at the Cleveland State Community College Forensics Classic in Tennessee on Feb. 29. Competing against students from schools such as the University of Tennessee, the University of Central Florida and Berry College, Stockton placed fourth in extemporaneous speaking and Hudson finished second in dramatic interpretation. Both now advance to the final round in their respective categories and will compete in the National Forensics Association National Championship Tournament at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater April 16-20.

About Piedmont College

One of the most dynamic small colleges in the Southeast, Piedmont is an independent liberal arts college of more than 2,500 students. The college’s four schools-Arts & Sciences, Business, Education, and Nursing & Health Sciences-develop tomorrow’s leaders by engaging students in the classroom, in their community, and around the world. Founded in 1897, Piedmont offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, and doctoral degree programs at its Demorest residential campus in the foothills of the northeast Georgia mountains and at its Athens campus in the heart of Georgia’s Classic City.

Photo courtesy of Piedmont College Piedmont College Speech and Debate Team members with their awards include, front, from left, Angel Rucker, Nicole Thomas, Jaela Dodson; second row, Dakota Stockton; top, from left, Brett Loftis, Noah Irwin and Dante Wilson. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_PC_Speech_and_Debate_Team.jpg Photo courtesy of Piedmont College Piedmont College Speech and Debate Team members with their awards include, front, from left, Angel Rucker, Nicole Thomas, Jaela Dodson; second row, Dakota Stockton; top, from left, Brett Loftis, Noah Irwin and Dante Wilson.

As part of Piedmont Speech and Debate Team

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Piedmont College.

This story courtesy of Piedmont College.