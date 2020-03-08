Loftis going to National Championships

DEMOREST, GA — Following impressive showings at recent tournaments, members of the Piedmont College Speech and Debate Team will compete on the national level later in March and in April.
“We have some bragging rights,” said Professor of Mass Communications Janice Moss, who coaches the team.
Team members include:
Brett Loftis of Union.
At the 2020 Georgia Intercollegiate Forensics Association (GFIA) State Championship Tournament on February 22, team members brought home nearly a dozen individual awards and the team as a whole had a third-place finish. Students who competed in the state tournament at the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus included Jaela Dodson, Brett Loftis, Dakota Stockton, Nicole Thomas, Noah Irwin, Angel Rucker and Dante Wilson.
Team members brought home 11 awards, including:
Impromptu Sales, Brett Loftis, second place
Impromptu Sales, Dakota Stockton, fourth place
Impromptu, Dakota Stockton, fifth place
Impromptu, Noah Irwin, sixth place
Impromptu, Angel Rucker, seventh place
After-Dinner Speaking, Noah Irwin, fourth place
Dramatic Interpretation, Dante Wilson, fourth place
Informative Speaking, Nicole Thomas, fifth place
Extemporaneous Speaking, Dakota Stockton, fifth place
Extemporaneous Speaking, Noah Irwin, sixth place
GIFA Team Sweepstakes Award, third place overall
The team now heads to the 2020 National Speech and Debate Championship Tournament at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, March 21-23.
In addition, Maggie Belle Hudson and Dakota Stockton turned in strong performances at the Cleveland State Community College Forensics Classic in Tennessee on Feb. 29. Competing against students from schools such as the University of Tennessee, the University of Central Florida and Berry College, Stockton placed fourth in extemporaneous speaking and Hudson finished second in dramatic interpretation. Both now advance to the final round in their respective categories and will compete in the National Forensics Association National Championship Tournament at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater April 16-20.
