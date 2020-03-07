The best use for 114 Church Street

Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 114 Church Street in downtown Union was donated to the Friends of the Library in 2019. The FOL and the Union County Carnegie Library are currently in the process of determining the best use for the building and the land it sits on. Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 114 Church Street in downtown Union was donated to the Friends of the Library in 2019. The FOL and the Union County Carnegie Library are currently in the process of determining the best use for the building and the land it sits on.

(Editor’s Note: In Saturday’s edition of The Union Times the press release that served as the basis for this story was attributed to Union County Carnegie Library Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson. The Union Times was contacted on Sunday by Library Director Rieta Drinkwine who said that it was in fact a statement of the Union County Library Board and the Friends of the Library. We are therefore reprinting the story and reposting it on the Internet with the press release in its original form and with the corrected attribution.)

UNION — What will the Friends of the Library (FOL) and the Union County Carnegie Library System (UCLS) do with the property at 114 Church Street in downtown Union?

That’s a question the FOL and the UCLS are in the process of answering according to the following statement issued last Wednesday (March 4) by both organizations.

“The Union County Library System is currently working with the Friends of the Library to determine the best use for a house and land that was generously donated in 2019 for the purpose of supporting library services.

“UCLS knows how much time the donor invested before deciding to make a substantial donation in support of the library, which was made after much consideration and discussion with the library andother nonprofits in the community.

“If the library board and its affiliated entities are able to use this property, all expenses for any renovationsand repairs will be covered through private funds not public tax dollars.

“UCLS is now in the process of strategic planning and is being careful toconsider all options for how best to serve our wonderful community. As a result, it will take some time before a decision will be made.

“At this time, the property and home are not for sale but UCLS continues to be open to discussing partnerships to support the library’s mission of providing access to services that improve the quality of life for all members of our community. We appreciate the donation and look forward to determining the best use of it for our community.”

Library, FOL considering different options

Special to The Union Times

