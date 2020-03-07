New Superintendent’s identity a mystery

UNION COUNTY — Who is the new Superintendent of the Union County School District?

That question was supposed to be answered Thursday evening during a special meeting at the CATE Center of the Union County Board of School Trustees. As scheduled, the board assembled in Room 600 of the CATE Center at 6:30 p.m., but before anything could be said or done, Chairman Gene “Doc” Lipsey read the following statement:

The Board meeting for tonight has been canceled. The meeting was originally scheduled in anticipation to address a contractual matter. However, given the short time period, the terms were unable to be finalized for tonight’s meeting. Accordingly, the meeting is canceled for this evening.

With that the meeting came to an end before it had even started.

Lipsey said that he had received the message from the district’s legal team but had no information beyond that. He said that based on his reading of the message, he believed the delay “undoubtedly had something to do with the contract” between the new superintendent and the district.

The Board of School Trustees is scheduled to meet in regular session on Monday and when asked if the Superintendent would be announced at that time, Lipsey said “that would be up to the legal team.”

So the question remains, which of the following individuals will be the next Superintendent of the Union County School District:

• Joey L. Haney currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Administration in the Newberry County School District. He has served as the principal of the Whitmire Community School and as an assistant principal at Whitmire High School. He also served as a mathematics teacher in the same school district.

• Rodney Graves currently serves as the principal at Broome High School in Spartanburg County. He has served as the principal of Crest High School in Shelby, NC, the principal of Spartanburg High School, and the Director of Secondary Education in Spartanburg School District Seven. His professional career began as a mathematics teacher at York High School. He also served as Athletic Director at Pendleton High School and has been recognized by both athletic and academic institutions for his excellence and professionalism.

• Daryl C Brown currently serves the Horry County School District as Chief Officer for Support Services. He has served the district as Executive Director for Student Affairs and as a high school principal. He also served as the principal of Kingstree Junior High School in Williamsburg County. His career in public education began as a teacher in Horry County.

Haney, Graves, and Brown were selected by the board as the three finalists for the position following a search for a new Superintendent lead by Dr. David Eubanks who served three times as interim superintendent for the Union County School District.

The selection of three by the board as finalists was announced by Eubanks on Friday, February 28 following a search for a new Superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year that began in October 2019 when Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that he would be retiring June 30, 2020.

Roach has served as Superintendent of the Union County School District since June 1, 2016 having been appointed by the board at the end of March of that year.

With the announcement of Roach’s impending retirement, the school district had to undertake the process of hiring a new superintendent, a process that got under way at the end of October 2019 when the board voted unanimously to have Eubanks lead the search for a new superintendent.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3-1.jpg

Following cancellation of special board meeting

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

