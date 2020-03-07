Warren gains one vote locally

UNION COUNTY — Though she remained in fourth place, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren gained a vote Thursday morning when the Union County Election Commission certified the results of this past Saturday’s Democratic Presidential Preference Primary.

The initial unofficial results from Saturday’s primary showed former Vice President Joe Biden winning the primary in Union County with 1,295 votes and carrying all but one of the county’s 23 precincts with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders receiving 430 votes and carrying the West Springs precinct and businessman Tom Steyer receiving 322 votes.

Warren received 72 votes in unofficial returns while former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 58 votes. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar received 34 votes and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard received 19 votes.

Statewide, the results were the same, with Biden coming in first followed by Sanders, Steyer, Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar, and Gabbard.

Five other candidates — Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang — were listed on Saturday’s ballot but dropped out before the primary. Despite this, Bennet received 6 votes, Booker 12, Delaney 3, Patrick 2, and Yang 9. Statewide, Bennet, Booker, Delaney, Patrick, and Yang collectively received less than one percent of the vote.

On Thursday, the Union County Election Commission met at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office to certify the results of Saturday’s primary in Union County. Chairman Keith Vanderford said that in certifying the results, the commission determined that Warren actually received 73 votes. He said the commission found no other differences in the initial totals and certified the results of the primary.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s primary, Steyer, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar all dropped out the race for the Democratic Presidential Nomination. Tuesday, March 10, was “Super Tuesday,” in which a total of 14 states including Massachusetts, held primaries. Most of the states were won by either Biden or Sanders who finished either in first or second place in those states, including Massachusetts, Warren’s home state. Warren finished third in Massachusetts and in the aftermath of Super Tuesday also dropped out of the race for the Democratic Presidential Nomination.

Also dropping out of the race was businessman Michael Bloomberg who was not on the ballot in South Carolina because he entered the race too late to do, but was on the ballot Super Tuesday and, like Warren, also fared poorly at the polls.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_web1_Voter-Registrar-1-1.jpg

Commission certifies results of primary

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.