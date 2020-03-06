Bailey running for Sheriff

Photo courtesy of Jeff Bailey Former Union County Magistrate Jeff Bailey (second from right) is running for Sheriff of Union County. He is pictured with his wife, Kim, and their sons Ethan (left) and Aaron (right). Photo courtesy of Jeff Bailey Former Union County Magistrate Jeff Bailey (second from right) is running for Sheriff of Union County. He is pictured with his wife, Kim, and their sons Ethan (left) and Aaron (right).

UNION COUNTY — A former Union County Magistrate with 25 years of experience in law enforcement and the judicial system who ran for the office four years ago is running to be the next Sheriff of Union County.

In a statement released this (Friday afternoon) Jeff Bailey said that his “one motive in running to be Union County’s newest sheriff is his drive to make Union County a better and safer place to live.” He said that this was his passion four years ago and this is his passion today.

The press release states that Bailey’s “experience in a variety of professional offices sets him apart and gives him an advantage because he knows the fundamentals of law enforcement and the judicial system of local government. He worked with the Department of Probations, Parole, and Pardon Services for seven years where he made arrests and extradited people from out of state who had absconded supervision.”

It states that “Bailey was then appointed as a magistrate and served in that capacity for eighteen years before resigning to run for sheriff. During his time in the judiciary, he had to have a thorough understanding and knowledge of the law to determine if there was enough probable cause to issue a warrant. As chief magistrate, he was in charge of preparing the budget where he always kept a surplus.”

In addition, the press release states that Bailey “also has a business degree from the University of South Carolina that has aided him in running two successful businesses. His ability to manage employees, finances, and day-to-day operations in a responsible and respectful manner is second to none.

When asked about his resume, Bailey said, “I believe that my experience within Probation and Parole, my eighteen years in the judiciary, and my business experience more than qualifies me to serve as your sheriff.”

The press release states that “Bailey has a vision for the Sheriff’s Office that is one of positive change and assertive action. He wants to bring back community trust and respect for the office of sheriff, along with a system of checks and balances that would be put in place to ensure all parts of the job are handled with care and precision.

It further states that “Bailey believes that officer training is crucial and in order to have the best police force available, officers have to be dedicated to consistent development as professionals in this field. In order to serve and protect Union County, they must be educated on the current happenings in the field and held accountable for being up-to-date on tactics, technology, and techniques for doing their job well. In order to raise the level of officer preparedness, Bailey will lead by example, ensuring that he models for his officers the qualities that he would like to see in them.”

Another change that Bailey states he would like to make “is the positive presence of officers in and around the community.” He states that he would “like to implement a junior program called Police Explorers that will promote law enforcement as a career and cultivate a positive relationship between officers and children.” An immediate priority of Bailey’s would be “to bring D.A.R.E. back into the school system, working to combat the drug problem in our county by being proactive rather than only being reactive. By making a positive impact in schools and businesses alike, connections can be made between citizens and officers that can cultivate a rewarding and safe environment in our county.”

The press release states that Bailey “makes his family his first priority; he has been married to his wife Kim for thirty-three years and they have two grown children. Just as his stance on police visibility is pertinent in the community, it is just as important to the Bailey family to be personally involved and invested in the community. They are active members of Lockhart First Baptist Church and he is a member of Lockhart Masonic Lodge #244.“

As a candidate for Union County Sheriff, Bailey said he looks forward to meeting and working with the citizens of Union County while campaigning in the coming months.

Cites law enforcement and judicial experience