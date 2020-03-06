Karpik charged in fatal collision

Karpik Karpik

SPARTANBURG COUNTY — A Spartanburg man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a fatal automobile accident that occurred in February and resulted in the death of two USC Union students and the injury of two others.

Trooper Joe Hovis of the SC Highway Patrol said Thursday that Yuriy Karpik, 23, 218 Collingwood Lane, Spartanburg, was arrested and charged that morning with two counts of Felony DUI With Death and two counts of Felony DUI With Great Bodily Injury. In addition, Hovis said that Karpik was also charged with Open Container.

Karpik is charged in connection with the Friday, February 7 two-vehicle collision that occurred on SC 295 (Southport Road) in Spartanburg County when, according to Hovis in his initial report, at approximately 10:12 p.m. the northbound 2012 Toyota Karpik was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2012 Ford.

In reporting on the accident, Hovis said the driver of the Ford was Devyn Royce who he said was seat-belted, injured, entrapped, and had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle and then transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He said that a passenger, Mallory Stokes, was also seat-belted, injured, entrapped, and had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle and was then transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle, both of whom Hovis said were seat-belted at the time of the collision, one of whom was ejected from the vehicle. He said that one of the two died at the scene while the other died at the hospital.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger subsequently identified the deceased as Mia Stokes, 18, of Batsam Trail, Charlotte, NC and Grace Revels, 20, of Charlotte Highway, Lancaster. Clevenger said that Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m. while Revels was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 10:50 p.m. after being transported to there for treatment.

At the time of the collision, both Grace and Mia and Devyn and Mallory were students at USC Union and members of the Lady Bantams Softball Team. Mallory is the twin sister of Mia.

In his initial report on the accident, Hovis said that Karpik was also seat-belted, injured, and transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Hovis said Thursday that Karpik had been hospitalized since the accident until Thursday when he was released at which time he was arrested and transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he remained as of that afternoon. He said that a bond hearing for Karpik was scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday morning.

