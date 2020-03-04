Pray to God to help release your regrets

Charles Warner | The Union Times Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church Vision 2025 Harvest Rally will present a Chinese Auction on Saturday, March 7, at from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pacolet River Baptist Association Building. Items to be auctioned including gift baskets, home goods, small appliances, a 50’ TV, cake, and more. For more information email [email protected] or phone 864-427-2555. www.wyattschurch.org.

Read Psalm 51:1-17

O Lord, open my lips, and my mouth will declare your praise.

— Psalm 51:15 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Gracious God, help us to release our regrets and to open our mouths in praise to you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God’s mercy deserves my praise.

Charles Warner | The Union Times
