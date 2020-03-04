One out of eight voters cast ballots

Charles Warner | The Union Times With some assistance from Jonesville Box 2 Poll Manager Elaine Bentley, Katherine Rodgers casts her ballot during Saturday’s Democratic Party Presidential Preference Primary. Unofficial results show that a total of 2,262 ballots were cast in the primary which was won by former Vice President Joe Biden. Voting in Saturday’s primary was a two-step affair in Union County with voters making their selection which was printed off at a printer and then taking that printed copy to the machine where they actually cast their ballot which was recorded electronically and saved as a hard copy. Charles Warner | The Union Times With some assistance from Jonesville Box 2 Poll Manager Elaine Bentley, Katherine Rodgers casts her ballot during Saturday’s Democratic Party Presidential Preference Primary. UNION COUNTY — Approximately one out of every eight registered voters in Union County voted in Saturday’s Democratic Party Presidential Preference Primary with more than half of them voting for former Vice President Joe Biden and nearly a fifth of them supporting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Unofficial results show a total of 2,262 voters or roughly one-eighth of Union County’s 16,485 registered voters cast ballots in Saturday’s primary.

Of those 2,262 votes cast, Biden received 1,295 while Sanders received 430. Biden carried 22 of the county’s 23 precincts with Sanders carrying the West Springs precinct.

Businessman Tom Steyer received 322 votes while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren received 72 votes and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 58 votes. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar received 34 votes and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard received 19 votes.

Statewide

According to South Carolina Election Commission website (www.scworks.org) 538,233 votes were cast statewide in Saturday’s primary.

The website states that Biden received 261,879 votes or 48.66 percent of the statewide vote while Sanders received 106,336 votes or 19.76 percent.

Steyer received 61,046 votes or 11.34 percent while Buttigieg received 44,139 voters or 8.20 percent. Warren received 38,034 or 7.07 percent of the statewide vote while Klobuchar received 16,877 votes or 3.14 percent statewide and Gabbard received 6,794 votes or 1.26 percent.

Still On The Ballot

There were a total of 12 candidates on Saturday’s ballot, but only seven of them were actually still running for the Democratic Presidential Nomination.

While they were still listed on the ballot candidates Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang had dropped out of the race before Saturday’s primary. Even though they were no longer running, Bennet received 6 votes, Booker 12, Delaney 3, Patrick 2, and Yang 9 in Union County

Statewide, Bennet received 765 votes or 0.14 percent, Booker 658 votes of 0.12 percent, Delaney received 351 votes or 0.07 percent, Patrick received 288 votes or 0.05 percent, and Yang 1,066 votes or 0.20 percent.

Dropped Out

Since Saturday’s primary, Steyer, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar have all dropped out of the race for the Democratic Presidential Nomination.

The withdrawal of Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Steyer from the race for the Democratic nomination leaves Biden, Sanders, Warren, and Gabbard in the race along with businessman Michael Bloomberg who was not on Saturday’s ballot because he entered the race after the ballots had been printed.

Precinct Turnout

The highest turnout for Saturday’s primary was in the Carlisle Precinct where 32.79 percent of registered voters cast ballots. Black Rock had the second highest turnout with 30.03 percent while Santuc had the third highest with 26.58 percent. Ward 1 Box 2 had the fourth highest turnout at 20.22 percent and Ward 2 had the fifth highest at 19.98 percent.

Precincts with turnout below 10 percent of registered voters were Jonesville Box 1 (8.47 percent), Putnam (8.41 percent), Lockhart (7.94 percent) Buffalo Box 1 (6.75 percent), Monarch Box 2 (6.36 percent), Adamsburg (5.33 percent), and Monarch Box 1 (5.23 percent).

Certification

Union County Voter Registrar Darlene Pettit said Monday that the Union County Election Commission will meet at her office at 10 a.m. Thursday to certify the results of the primary.

For the official results of last Saturday’s Democratic Presidential Preference Primary in Union County and more information about the voting see this coming Saturday’s edition of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.

In Saturday’s Presidential Preference Primary

