The priest, the mugger, and Lent

UNION — What would give up for Lent? What should give up for Lent?

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Locally, Lent is celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church which hosts a service each Wednesday during the Lenten Season. Each service is lead and the Lenten message delivered by a different minister from a different church in Union County. After each ceremony, worshippers adjourn to the Grace Methodist Social Hall where they will enjoy a meal prepared by church members.

This year, Ash Wednesday was February 26, and, as it has for many years, Grace Methodist held its annual “Ash Wednesday Community Service” that day.

As in previous years, the service included the “Lenten Meditation,” the sermon delivered by a local minister. Wednesday’s Lenten Meditation was delivered by Rev. David Bauknight, Pastor of Grace Methodist Church, who began by telling a story about the confrontation between a priest and a mugger during Lent.

The priest was walking down an alley at night in a bad section of town when a mugger steps out of the shadows behind him and puts a knife to his back and demands all his money. Terrified, the priest turns around, opening his coat to give the mugger what he wants. In doing so, he reveals his clerical collar. The mugger, realizing he’s dealing with a man of God, steps away, apologizing profusely, saying he doesn’t want the priest’s money. The priest, however, does reach into his pocket and offers the mugger a cigar. The mugger, however, says he can’t take the cigar because he’s given up smoking for Lent.

Bauknight then spoke about how that when people think of Lent they often associate it with giving up something, usually something they enjoy. He said while this is true it often leads people to view Lent as something unpleasant because they are giving up fun things. However, he said that this is a misunderstanding of Lent which he said is best illustrated by the phrase “spring has sprung,” which he said is “a good time we can be part of.” Bauknight said the purpose of Lent is to remind us of the time Jesus spent in the wilderness, a time of “purification and preparation” that Christ underwent in preparation for His ministry on earth in which He preached and taught about humanity’s relationship to God, bringing the message that God cares for each and every one of His children.

Lent, Bauknight said, is “time we think about what God is asking of us” to bring us closer to Him through Jesus Christ, a process that He assists us in by sending His children comfort and guidance through His Holy Spirit.

The question remains, however, what would you give up for Lent? Or, better yet, what should you give up for Lent that would draw you closer to God? Bauknight made some suggestions about what we can give up for Lent.

Grumbling

Bauknight suggested that something we can give up for Lent would be grumbling, pointing to Ephesians 5 which calls upon us to be “giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

15 Minutes In Bed

Bauknight also suggested giving up 10-15 minutes in bed and instead spending that time in prayer, studying The Bible, having a devotional, things that can help give us a better understanding of God’s love for us and what He wants for us.

Finding Fault

Bauknight also suggested giving up finding fault in others, pointing out that while constructive criticism is a good thing, everyone has faults and that each of us hopes others will overlook our faults so each of us should do the same for others.

Speaking Unkindly

Bauknight also suggested giving up speaking unkindly of others and instead speaking of others in ways that are “kindly and uplifting.”

Hatred

Bauknight also suggested giving up hatred of others and instead practice loving one another, pointing out that “love covers a multitude of sins” and so each us should be generous in Christian love for others.

Worrying

Bauknight also suggested giving up worrying and instead turning the things that are worrying us over to God and “live for today and let God’s grace be sufficient” in helping us through the challenges of life.

TV

Bauknight suggested giving up TV one evening a week and instead using that time “to go visit someone who might be in need.”

Spending

Bauknight suggested giving up buying anything but essentials and instead using the money to give to others who are struggling with obtaining the necessities of life.

Judging Others

Bauknight also suggested giving up judging the appearance of others according by the standards of the world and instead look at others as Christ looks at all of us.

Giving up these things, Bauknight said, is in keeping with the spirit of Lent, bringing us to a closer understanding and appreciation of all that Christ has done for us including His suffering and sacrifice on the cross and enabled us to truly prepare ourselves “for the sheer job of Easter morning” when Christ rose from the dead in triumph over death, hell, and the grave.

Lenten Season is continuing and so are the Lenten Community Services at Grace Methodist Church. The next service will be held today (March 4) at noon with the Lenten Meditation delivered by Rev. Lee Moseley of Union Presbyterian Church.

Each Lenten Service in the Grace Methodist Sanctuary is followed by a $7 lunch in the church social hall. Today’s menu features chicken casserole, green beans, fruit salad, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

The remaining services will be held on the following dates with the following ministers leading worship and the following menus served those days:

• Wednesday, March 11

Speaker — Father Mike McCafferty from St. Augustine Catholic Church

Menu — Baked Ham, potato salad, green beans, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee

• Wednesday, March 18

Speaker — Rev. Merritt Wentz from Bethel/Duncan Acres UMC

Menu — BBQ w/buns, baked beans, coleslaw, potato chips, pickles, dessert, tea & coffee

• Wednesday, March 25

Speaker — Rev. Robbie Stollger from First Baptist Church

Menu — Meatballs w/sauce, copper pennies, brown rice, dessert, tea & coffee

• Wednesday, April 1

Speaker — Rev. Jeff Farmer from Sardis UMC

Menu — Pork Loin, Asian slaw, sweet potatoes, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee

• Wednesday, April 8

Speaker — Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett from St. Paul Baptist Church

Menu — Fried chicken, green beans, macaroni/cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea & coffee

During his Lenten Meditation, Bauknight spoke about the things people can give up for Lent that can help draw them closer to God such as grumbling, worrying, hatred, and judging others. Grace Methodist hosts Ash Wednesday service

