‘Treeing Walker Days’ held at Fairgrounds

Charles Warner | The Union Times “Treeing Walker Days” was held this past weekend at the Union County Fairgrounds. Te event, which is sponsored by the Southeastern Treeing Walkers Association (SETWA), tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs. For more about this year’s Treeing Walker Days event see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Treeing Walker Days” was held this past weekend at the Union County Fairgrounds. Te event, which is sponsored by the Southeastern Treeing Walkers Association (SETWA), tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs. For more about this year’s Treeing Walker Days event see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.

Lenten Season Worship Services

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

This year, Ash Wednesday was February 26 and, as it has in the past, Grace Methodist Church hosted the first in a series of Lenten services that day, services that included worship in the church sanctuary followed by lunch in the church social hall for those in attendance. The series of worship services continues and Grace Methodist Church would like to extend a warm invitation for you to join us for our annual Lenten Services followed by lunch! Services start at noon and are immediately followed by a $7 lunch. The services will be held on the following dates with the following ministers leading worship and the following menus served those days:

• Wednesday, March 4 (today)

Speaker — Rev. Lee Moseley from Union Presbyterian Church

Menu — Chicken casserole, green beans, fruit salad, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee

• Wednesday, March 11

Speaker — Father Mike McCafferty from St.Augustine Catholic Church

Menu — Baked Ham, potato salad, green beans, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee

• Wednesday, March 18

Speaker — Rev. Merritt Wentz from Bethel/Duncan Acres UMC

Menu — BBQ w/buns, baked beans, coleslaw, potato chips, pickles, dessert, tea & coffee

• Wednesday, March 25

Speaker — Rev. Robbie Stollger from First Baptist Church

Menu — Meatballs w/sauce, copper pennies, brown rice, dessert, tea & coffee

• Wednesday, April 1

Speaker — Rev. Jeff Farmer from Sardis UMC

Menu — Pork Loin, Asian slaw, sweet potatoes, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee

• Wednesday, April 8

Speaker — Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett from St. Paul Baptist Church

Menu — Fried chicken, green beans, macaroni/cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea & coffee

Chinese Auction

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church Vision 2025 Harvest Rally will present a Chinese Auction on Saturday, March 7, at from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pacolet River Baptist Association Building.

Items to be auctioned including gift baskets, home goods, small appliances, a 50’ TV, cake, and more.

General item tickets are $5 and larger item tickets are $10.

Drop tickets — 10-11:45 a.m.

For more information email [email protected] or phone 864-427-2555.

www.wyattschurch.org.

33 Years Praising God

We, the Maple Ridge Baptist Church Musical Choir, will be celebrating 33 years of praising God through songs and invite the public to come help us praise the Lord through songs and fellowship on March 8, beginning at 2 p.m.

Paul Lott, President.

Rev. Johnny L. Johnson, Pastor.

Quarterly Meeting

Pacolet River Missionary Quarterly Meeting will be held Friday, March 14, at 9 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church, Buffalo.

Rev. Shell, Pastor and Moderator.

Joyce Walker, President.

Retirement Group

Carlisle Finishing Retirement Group formerly Cone Mills will meet Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m. for breakfast at Covenant Baptist Church.

All employees and former employees are welcome.

Southern Gospel Radio Hits

Ninety Six First Baptist Church of Ninety Six will present Southern Gospel Radio Hits in Praise and Worship at Morningside Baptist Church, 112 Bates Avenue, Union, Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

All are welcome to attend.

Salkehatchie Summer Service Annual Fundraiser

The Salkehatchie Summer Service Annual Fundraiser will be held Sunday, March 15, at noon at Sardis United Methodist Church.

The dinner menu will include ham, turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, dessert, and tea.

$8.50 for adults and $50 for children under 12 years of age.

30th Anniversary Celebration

Apostolic Life Church of Union, 313 Old Buffalo Road, Union, will celebrate its 30th Anniversary Friday, March 20, Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22.

Guest speakers will be Jay Burns on Friday, March 20, Larry Wilkes on Saturday, March 21, and The Ministry of Apostolic Life on Sunday, March 22.

Friday’s service and Saturday’s service will each begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s service at 2 p.m.

A meal will be served after each service.

Rev. Tim Bowers, Pastor.

Initial/Trial Sermon

New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church, 2393 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, is blessed to announce the Initial/Trial Sermon of Deaconess Debra Glenn on Sunday March 22, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Our desire is to glorify God in this celebration. We pray that you would join us in praising the Lord for all He has done and is going to do in the future at New Emanuel.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Union County 4-H Events

These are the upcoming 4-H events in Union County.

Local, Regional, and State 4-H

There are plenty of 4-H opportunities for everyone at the local, regional, and state levels. 4-H has projects and events that include animals, gardening, science, engineering, shooting sports, food & nutrition, leadership training, and many other opportunities.

Here are just a few upcoming events:

March 6-8 — SC 4-H Senior Teen Weekend

March 10 — 4-H Legislative Day

March 14 — 4-H SC 4-H/FFA WHEP Contest

April 3 — 4-H Small Garden Project Registration Deadline

April 3 — 4-H Livestock Judging Competition

May 15 — State 4-H Horse Show Registration Deadline

We will highlight some of these projects and events in Clover Clips, but be sure to check the website and Facebook for more de-tails. Some of the events and projects do re-quire pre-registration and there are deadlines.

As always, if you have questions about any 4-H activities, you may contact the Union County 4-H Office @ (864) 427-6259.https://www.clemson.edu/extension/union

4-H Summer Fun!!

Keep in mind that summer day camp season will be here before you know it! There will be some fun camps for all ages. A list will be out soon for early sign-ups.

Don’t forget about the State 4-H Club Camps as well. Camp Long is in June and Camp Bob Cooper is in July. More information will be available on these state camps soon.

Upstate 4-H Poultry Projects

Registration is open for this year’s 4-H Pullet Chain and the 4-H Laying Flock Project. In the pullet project, youth have the option of raising 12 or 25 pullets, and choosing from three breeds — Golden Comets, Barred Plymouth Rocks, and Ameraucanas. The deposit for 12 birds is $35 and the deposit for 25 birds is $70. Registration and payment must be received by 8 a.m. on March 2, 2020.

The 4-H Laying Flock Project is for youth that already have chickens. Participants can still show their chickens along with those in the 4-H Pullet Chain. Registration must be received by May 1, 2020.

Visit the website posted below for more in-formation and to register.

https://www.clemson.edu/extension/abbeville/4h/projects/upstate-poultry/index.htm

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer. Should you require special accommodations due to a disability, please notify our office ten days prior to the event

FOL Spring Tea At The Carnegie

Ticket sales for the FOL Spring Tea at the Carnegie will go through March 24.

The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s Tea at the Carnegie will kick off Union County’s spring social events on the fourth Saturday in March, March 28 at 1 p.m. The theme is the 20’s and a silent auction will be part of the day’s fun. Period Dress and/or hats are encouraged but not required.

Individual seats are $15. To ensure seats together at a table, all names with payments should be mailed together.

Reserve your seat early. Mail seat reservations to FOL Tea, 307 Pine Street, Union, SC 29379.

If you would like to dress a table, donate an item for the auction, or sponsor a table, contact Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981.

2020 Union County DSN Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board for 2020.

• Wednesday, March 25

• Wednesday, April 22

• Wednesday, May 27

• Wednesday, June 24

• Wednesday, August 26

• Wednesday, September 23

• Wednesday, October 28

• Tuesday, November 24

All meetings will be held at noon at the Administrative Office Conference Room, 226 South Gadberry Street, Union.

2020 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of Union County Council for 2020. All meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month and begin at 5:30 p.m.

• March 10, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• April 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• May 12, 2020 — Lockhart Power Company

• June 16, 2020 — Union County Courthouse (Primary on June 9)

• July 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• August 11, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• September 8, 2020 — Carlisle Town Hall

• October 13, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• November 10, 2020 — Jonesville Town Hall

• December 8, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

2020 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of the Union County Board of School Trustees for 2020. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

• March 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 23, 2020 — Union County High School

• April 13, 2020 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 11, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 8, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 22, 2020 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 24, 2020 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 14 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 28, 2020 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 12, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 26, 2020 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 23, 2020 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 14, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Applications Being Accepted

Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for infants and toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2020-2021 program year.

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into Kindergarten. We include services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. We also assist families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part C (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

A legal birth certificate/documented proof of age, certificate of immunization, up to date physical, and proof of income for the 2019 calendar year are needed to apply. Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in the Union County area is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street in Jonesville. For more information and/or to make an appointment, please call 864-674-6014.

Post 22 Low Country Boil

The American Legion Post 22 Low Country Boil will be held at Veterans Memorial Park Lodge on Thursday, April 23.

Social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $250 for Table Sponsor (8 per table), $125 for 1/2 Table Sponsor (4 per table), and Individual Tickets are $40.

This fundraising event is to support American Legion.

For table reservations and tickets see any Post 22 member or contact John McKnight (864-431-6389) or Joe Tracy (864-474-0903.)

Summer Employment

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage ($7.25 per hour), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 8-July 31, 2020).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience working on a variety of projects such as: trail building, campground maintenance and renovation, noxious weed removal, wildlife monitoring, and soil and water restoration. These and other projects serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s an excellent introduction for youths interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants will be tasked daily with hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their daily transportation to the Enoree Ranger District office near Whitmire. Each participant must provide his/her work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack, and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools, safety equipment, and training and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

Those interested can pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens and Fairfield counties. The Enoree Ranger District office also has applications available at: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

The district will choose enrollees based on answers to application questions contained on the form. So be concise and diligent in answering the questions. Submit printed applications to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 16, 2020. Completed applications can also be emailed to [email protected]

For more information about the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests and its four ranger districts across South Carolina, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/scnfs. We hope you enjoy your visit to the National Forests!

Charles Warner | The Union Times “Treeing Walker Days” was held this past weekend at the Union County Fairgrounds. Te event, which is sponsored by the Southeastern Treeing Walkers Association (SETWA), tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs. For more about this year’s Treeing Walker Days event see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_20200229_100525.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times “Treeing Walker Days” was held this past weekend at the Union County Fairgrounds. Te event, which is sponsored by the Southeastern Treeing Walkers Association (SETWA), tests the hunting abilities of the participating dogs. For more about this year’s Treeing Walker Days event see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.