2020 Spring Athletic Schedules

UNION COUNTY — These are the schedules for the Union County High School, Sims Middle School, and Jonesville Elementary/Middle School baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, and track teams for Spring 2020.

2020 UCHS Baseball Schedule

Varsity

March 10 — Clinton — Away — 7:30 p.m.

March 12 — Dorman — Home — 6 p.m.

March 13 — Clinton — Home — 7:30 p.m.

March 17 — Woodruff — Home — 7:30 p.m.

March 19 — Chapman — Home — 7:30 p.m.

March 20 — Woodruff — Home — 7:30 p.m.

March 24 — Mid-Carolina — Home — 7:30 p.m.

March 26 — Gaffney — Away — 6 p.m.

March 27 — Mid-Carolina — Away — 7:30 p.m.

March 30 — Broome — Home — 7 p.m.

March 31 — Newberry — Home — 7:30 p.m.

April 1 — Whitmire — Away — 6 p.m.

April 3 — Newberry — Away — 7:30 p.m.

April 6 — Broome — Away — 7 p.m.

April 8 — Whitmire — Home — 5 p.m.

April 14 — Emerald — Home — 7 p.m.

April 15 — Chapman — Away — 7:30 p.m.

April 17 — Emerald — Away — 7 p.m.

April 18 — Spartanburg — Away — 1 p.m.

April 22 — Gaffney — Home — 5:30 p.m.

April 23 — Dorman — Away — 6:30 p.m.

2020 UCHS Baseball Schedule

Junior Varsity

March 5 — Dorman — Broome — 4 p.m.

March 6 — Broome — Broome — 8 p.m.

March 7 — Clinton — Brome — 1 p.m.

March 7 — Spartanburg — Broome — 3 p.m.

March 10 — Clinton — Away — 5 p.m.

March 13 — Clinton — Home — 5 p.m.

March 17 — Woodruff — Home — 5 p.m.

March 20 — Woodruff — Home — 5 p.m.

March 24 — Mid-Carolina — Home — 5 p.m.

March 27 — Mid-Carolina — Away — 5 p.m.

March 30 — Broome — Home — 4:30 p.m.

March 31 — Newberry — Home — 5 p.m.

April 3 — Newberry — Away — 5 p.m.

April 6 — Broome — Away — 4:30 p.m.

April 14 — Emerald — Home — 5 p.m.

April 17 — Emerald — Away — 5 p.m.

April 20 — Landrum (Doubleheader) — Home — 5 p.m.

2020 UCHS Softball Schedule

March 4 — Gaffney @ UC — Varsity only — 5:30 p.m. — Scrimmage

March 10 — UC @ Clinton — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 5 p.m./7 p.m.

March 11 — UC @ Legion Collegiate — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 5 p.m./7 p.m.

March 12 — Clinton @ UC — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 5 p.m./7 p.m.

March 13 — UC @ Byrnes — Tournament — TBA

March 14 — UC @ Byrnes — Tournament — TBA

March 17 — UC @ Woodruff — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 5 p.m./7 p.m.

March 18 — Byrnes @ UC — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 6 p.m./6 p.m. *Need 2 fields

March 20 — Woodruff @ UC — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 5 p.m./7 p.m.

March 24 — Mid-Carolina @ UC — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 5 p.m./7 p.m.

March 27 — UC @ Mid-Carolina — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 5 p.m./7 p.m.

March 31 — Newberry @ UC — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 5 p.m./7 p.m.

April 3 — UC @ Newberry — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 5 p.m./7 p.m.

April 14 — Emerald @ UC — Varsity only — 6 p.m.

April 15 — Nation Ford @ UC — Varsity only — 6:30 p.m.

April 16 — Chesnee @ UC — Junior Varsity only — 5 p.m.

April 17 — UC @ Emerald — Varsity only — 6 p.m.

April 22 — UC @ Byrnes — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 6 p.m.

April 24 — Legion Collegiate @ UC — Junior Varsity/Varsity — 5 p.m./7 p.m.

2020 UCHS Track Schedule

March 12 at Broome — 5 p.m.

March 13 at Woodruff — 5 p.m. (Middle School)

March 17 at Chapman — 5 p.m.

March 19 at Woodruff — 5 p.m.

March 26 at Emerald — 5 p.m. (Pre-Region)

April 1 at York — 5 p.m.

April 16 at Broome — 5 p.m.

April 28 at Emerald — 3:15 p.m. (Region)

April 29 at Emerald — 5 p.m. (Region)

May 9 — Upperstate

May 15 — State Finals

May 16 — State Finals

2020 UCHS Soccer Schedule

Girls JV And Varsity

March 17 — Woodruff — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

March 20 — Mid-Carolina — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

March 24 — at Newberry — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

March 26 — at Lewisville — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

March 27 — Emerald — Varsity Only — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

March 31 — Clinton — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

April 2 — at Gaffney — Varsity Only — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.

April 14 — at Mid-Carolina — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

April 17 — Newberry — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

April 21 — at Emerald — Varsity Only — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

April 24 — at Clinton — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

April 27 — at Woodruff — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

2020 UCHS Soccer Schedule

Boys JV And Varsity

March 17 — at Woodruff — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

March 20 at Mid-Carolina — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

March 25 — Newberry — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

March 26 — Lewisville — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

March 27 — Emerald — Varsity Only — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

March 31 — at Clinton — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

April 2 — at Gaffney — Varsity Only — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.

April 14 — Mid-Carolina — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

April 17 — at Newberry — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

April 21 at Emerald — Varsity Only — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

April 24 — Clinton — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

April 27 — Woodruff — JV/Varsity — 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. — Region

2020 Union County Boys Tennis Schedule

March 7 — TBA @ Boiling Springs Tournament

March 9 — 5 p.m. @ Clover

March 10 — 4:30 p.m. — Spartanburg Christian Academy

March 12 — 4:30 p.m. @ Broome

March 16 — TBA @ Woodruff

March 19 — TBA @ Mid-Carolina

March 23 — TBA — Newberry

March 25 — 5 p.m. @ Dorman

March 26 — TBA — Emerald

March 30 — TBA — Clinton

April 1 — 5 p.m. — Clover

April 13 — TBA — Mid-Carolina

April 14 — 4:30 p.m. — Broome

April 16 — TBA @ Newberry

April 20 — TBA @ Emerald

April 21 — TBA — Woodruff

April 23 — TBA @ Clinton

2020 Sims Baseball Schedule

March 9 — Sims @ Spartanburg — 5 p.m.

March 12 — Spartanburg @ Sims — 5 p.m.

March 19 — Gaffney @ Sims — DH — 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

March 23 — Sims @ Dorman — 5 p.m.

March 25 — Dorman @ Sims — 5 p.m.

March 30 — Sims @ Broome — 4 p.m.

March 31 — Broome @ Sims — 4 p.m.

April 13 — Byrnes @ Sims — 5 p.m.

April 16 — Sims @ Byrnes — 5 p.m.

April 20 — Sims @ Boiling Springs — 5 p.m.

April 23 — Boiling Springs @ Sims — 5 p.m.

April 24 & 25 — Peach Tree Conference Tournament @ Timken Sports Complex

2020 Sims Softball Schedule

March 6 — Sims Tournament

March 7 — Sims Tournament

March 9 — Jonesville @ Jonesville — 5 p.m.

March 10 — Chesnee @ Sims — 5:30 p.m.

March 12 — Sims @ Boiling Springs — 5 p.m.

March 17 — Sims @ Chesnee — 5:30 p.m.

March 18 — Byrnes @ Sims — 6 p.m.

March 20 — Sims @ Dorman — 5 p.m.

March 24 — Boiling Springs @ Sims — 5 p.m.

March 25 — Sims @ Byrnes

March 26 — Dorman @ Sims — 5 p.m.

March 30 — Whitmire @ Sims (DH) — 5 p.m.

April 1 — Sims @ Sims — 5 p.m.

2020 Jonesville Baseball Schedule

March 10 — Broome C — Broome High School — 5 p.m.

March 12 — York Middle — Home — 5 p.m.

March 17 — Landrum C — Landrum High School — 5:30 p.m.

March 19 — York Middle — York Middle — 5 p.m.

March 24 — Broome C — Home — 5 p.m.

March 25 — Dorman D — Home — 4:30 p.m.

March 28 — Dorman D — Double Header — Dorman High School 10 a.m./12 p.m.

April 13 — Chesnee C — Chesnee High School — 5 p.m.

April 14 — Chapman C — Home — 5 p.m.

April 16 — Chapman C — Chapman High School — 5 p.m.

April 17 — Chesnee C — Home — 5 p.m.

2020 Jonesville Softball Schedule

March 9 — Sims C — Home — 5 p.m.

March 10 — Lewisville C — Away/Lewisville High School — 5 p.m.

March 12 — Spartanburg C — Double Header — Away/Duncan Park — 5 p.m.

March 18 — Blacksburg JV — Away/Blacksburg High School — 5:30 p.m.

March 20 — Blacksburg Middle — Home — 5:30 p.m.

March 23 — Blacksburg Middle — Away/Blacksburg High School — 5:30 p.m.

March 24 — Chesnee Middle — Home — 5 p.m.

March 25 — Blacksburg JV — Home — 5:30 p.m.

March 26 — Chesnee Middle — Away/Chesnee High School — 5 p.m.

March 30 — Lewisville C — Home — 5 p.m.

April 1 — Sims C — Away/Timken — 5 p.m.

