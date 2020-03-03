New Superintendent to be announced

UNION COUNTY — The new Union County School District Superintendent will be announced Thursday evening during a special meeting of the Union County Board of School Trustees.

In a statement released this afternoon, the School District announced that the special meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Room 600 of the CATE Center.

The agenda accompanying the announcement lists only one action item on the agenda: the “Employment of the Superintendent.” It will be at that time the Board of School Trustees will announce who it has selected to be Superintendent of the Union County School District for the 2020-2021 school year.

This afternoon’s announcement comes just days after Dr. David David Eubanks announced Friday (February 28) that the board had selected following educators as the three finalists for the Superintendent:

• Joey L. Haney currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Administration in the Newberry County School District. He has served as the principal of the Whitmire Community School and as an assistant principal at Whitmire High School. He also served as a mathematics teacher in the same school district.

• Rodney Graves currently serves as the principal at Broome High School in Spartanburg County. He has served as the principal of Crest High School in Shelby, NC, the principal of Spartanburg High School, and the Director of Secondary Education in Spartanburg School District Seven. His professional career began as a mathematics teacher at York High School. He also served as Athletic Director at Pendleton High School and has been recognized by both athletic and academic institutions for his excellence and professionalism.

• Daryl C Brown currently serves the Horry County School District as Chief Officer for Support Services. He has served the district as Executive Director for Student Affairs and as a high school principal. He also served as the principal of Kingstree Junior High School in Williamsburg County. His career in public education began as a teacher in Horry County.

The search for a Superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year began in October 2019 when Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that he would be retiring June 30, 2020.

Roach has served as Superintendent of the Union County School District since June 1, 2016 having been appointed by the board at the end of March of that year.

With the announcement of Roach’s impending retirement, the school district had to undertake the process of hiring a new superintendent, a process that got under way at the end of October 2019 when the board voted unanimously to have Eubanks lead the search for a new superintendent.

Eubanks previously served three times as interim superintendent for the Union County School District.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3.jpg

At Thursday’s School Board meeting