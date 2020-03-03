Women’s History Month Series

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a series of Women’s History Month programs designed to explore the historical experiences of women at Rose Hill Plantation and throughout the rest of Union County and beyond. The first program looks at the lives and experience of women both enslaved and free from the time of the Antebellum South to the era of the Suffrage Movement. The second looks at the clothing and fashions worn by women in the 19th century and will include a discussion on clothing, display of several time period pieces, and stitching demonstrations. Both programs are free and open to the public. Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a series of Women’s History Month programs designed to explore the historical experiences of women at Rose Hill Plantation and throughout the rest of Union County and beyond. The first program looks at the lives and experience of women both enslaved and free from the time of the Antebellum South to the era of the Suffrage Movement. The second looks at the clothing and fashions worn by women in the 19th century and will include a discussion on clothing, display of several time period pieces, and stitching demonstrations. Both programs are free and open to the public.

UNION — To celebrate Women’s History Month, Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will be hosting at the park two different programs during March dedicated to exploring the historical experience of women at Rose Hill Plantation and throughout Union County and beyond. Both programs are free and open to the public.

The Lives Of Women

On Saturday, March 14, come out to Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site at 11 a.m for a special presentation of The Lives of Women: Women of Rose Hill Plantation & Beyond. History is written by the victors; those victors tend to be men who often neglect to record the contributions females have made to society. The stories of women throughout history, their struggles and joys, their lives, are often not recognized. Learn how both free and enslaved women shaped their lives, families, and communities during the Antebellum Period, Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era, and the Suffrage Movement. Please note that the program will take place on the 2nd level of the mansion, accessed only by climbing up a spiral stairwell.

Stitches & Seams

Come back out to Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 for a special presentation of Stitches & Seams: Mid-19th Century Dress, presented by the Greenville Ladies Aid Association. From corsets and hoop skirts to muslin and lace, learn about the intricacies of women’s dress during the mid-19th century and how that clothing was made and maintained through detailed needle work and patience. The presentation will include a discussion on clothing, display of several time period pieces, and stitching demonstrations. Please note that the program will take place on the 2nd level of the mansion, accessed only by climbing up a spiral stairwell

For further information, contact Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site at 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC. Phone: 864-427-5966 or E-mail: [email protected] Visit us at www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history. We also offer special school programs. Contact the park for further information.

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Tours are held March-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 [p.m., and 3 p.m. Winter tours, from November-February, are scheduled Thursday-Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Groups of 15 or more interested in taking a tour must contact the park for a group reservation. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for events. The park is located eight miles south of Union, SC.

Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreational development.

Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a series of Women’s History Month programs designed to explore the historical experiences of women at Rose Hill Plantation and throughout the rest of Union County and beyond. The first program looks at the lives and experience of women both enslaved and free from the time of the Antebellum South to the era of the Suffrage Movement. The second looks at the clothing and fashions worn by women in the 19th century and will include a discussion on clothing, display of several time period pieces, and stitching demonstrations. Both programs are free and open to the public. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_Women-2020-Flyer-1.jpg Image courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host a series of Women’s History Month programs designed to explore the historical experiences of women at Rose Hill Plantation and throughout the rest of Union County and beyond. The first program looks at the lives and experience of women both enslaved and free from the time of the Antebellum South to the era of the Suffrage Movement. The second looks at the clothing and fashions worn by women in the 19th century and will include a discussion on clothing, display of several time period pieces, and stitching demonstrations. Both programs are free and open to the public.

March 14 & 28 at Rose Hill Plantation

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.

