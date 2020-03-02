Outdoor Afro tours Union County

Photo courtesy of the Union County Tourism Commission Fifty members of Outdoor Afro, a national non-profit organization dedicated to reconnecting African Americans to nature through outdoor recreation, visited Union County in February. The group took a 4-mile hike along an old plantation road from Galilee Baptist Church to Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. Here the group poses for a photo with the rangers who staff Rose Hill. Photo courtesy of the Union County Tourism Commission Fifty members of Outdoor Afro, a national non-profit organization dedicated to reconnecting African Americans to nature through outdoor recreation, visited Union County in February. The group took a 4-mile hike along an old plantation road from Galilee Baptist Church to Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. Here the group poses for a photo with the rangers who staff Rose Hill.

UNION COUTY — On Saturday, February 22, 2020, partnering organizations in Union County welcomed more than 50 visitors from Charlotte, North Carolina, to explore the rich history and natural resources that the county has to offer.

The visitors were members of Outdoor Afro, a national non-profit organization dedicated to reconnecting African Americans to nature through outdoor recreation with networks across the country. Hosting organizations were Union County Tourism, the South Carolina State Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and Galilee Baptist Church.

Union County Tourism kicked off the day by greeting the group and encouraging them to seek out more opportunities in the area. Visitors then participated in a 4-mile hike that started at Galilee Baptist Church and followed an old plantation road now managed as part of Sumter National Forest. The road encircles land once owned by William Henry Gist, the former governor and slave owner whose home is preserved as part of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, and it ran along land once owned by the children of Mose Jones, who had been born into slavery in 1848.

Outdoor Afro leader James Smith and rangers from the State Park Service and U.S. Forest Service guided the hike, stopping at various points to discuss how generations of African American families lived along this road, from slavery into freedom. These ancestors left behind tangible reminders of their existence, and their legacies live on through their descendants and institutions like Galilee Baptist Church.

This program demonstrated how collaborations with groups like Outdoor Afro can successfully bring people into Union County andcreate a meaningful experience for them. Not only did this program have high attendance, there was a waitlist of about 30 people. Charlotte network leaders with Outdoor Afro have grown their membership from 400 to 1,600 people in the last two years. Outdoor Afro Charlotte is a large and active network that plansover 20 programs per year, most with no cost to participants. If you are interested in joining Outdoor Afro, please register at www.meetup.com/Outdoor-Afro-Charlotte.

About Outdoor Afro

Outdoor Afro has become the nation’s leading, cutting edge network that celebrates and inspires African American connections and leadership in nature. Outdoor Afro is a national non-profit organization with leadership networks around the country. With nearly 80 leaders in 30 states from around the country, they connect thousands of people to outdoor experiences, who are changing the face of conservation. You may connect with Outdoor-Afro via meetup.com, Facebook or visit the website at Outdoorafro.com.

Group hikes from Galilee Baptist to Rose Hill

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Tourism Commission.

