Joe Biden carries Union County

UNION COUNTY — Former Vice President Joe Biden carried Union County in Saturday’s Democratic Party Presidential Preference Primary while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders finished second and businessman Tom Steyer finished third.

Unofficial results show Biden receiving 1,295 votes and carrying all but one of the county’s 23 precincts with Sanders receiving 430 votes and carrying the West Springs precinct and Steyer receiving 322 votes.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren received 72 votes while former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 58 votes. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar received 34 votes and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard received 19 votes.

Five other candidates — Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Deval Patrick, and Andrew Yang — were listed on Saturday’s ballot but dropped out before the primary. Despites this, Bennet received 6 votes, Booker 12, Delaney 3, Patrick 2, and Yang 9.

A total of 2,262 votes were cast in Union County in Saturday’s primary.

