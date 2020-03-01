Understanding where the attack comes from

Proverbs 2:10-12 “When wisdom entereth into thine heart, and knowledge is pleasant unto thy soul; 11 Discretion shall preserve thee, understanding shall keep thee: 12 To deliver thee from the way of the evil man, from the man that speaketh froward things; 13 Who leave the paths of uprightness, to walk in the ways of darkness;”

Discretion and understanding are becoming more and more elusive in our society today. There is practically no right or wrong anymore, simply a person’s own opinion. There is widespread disagreement in practically every aspect of living as well as apathy regarding the resolve of conflict. We also see the product of such thinking by the way of more broken relationships, increased stress, unbelief, and even bitterness toward God.

As Christians, we need to understand that our knowledge of right and wrong must line up with the Word of God. Wisdom comes from God, yes (Proverbs 2:6), but it is our responsibility to develop it as we use God’s truth in our day to day choices. Knowing how to do good and actually putting it into practice are two very different things. We must also be aware that there is evil present in this world. People tell lies, steal, and do perverse things and this will not end until Jesus returns. The important thing to understand is that we must not allow evil to break our trust in God.

We have a supernatural enemy who fell from heaven that can see the supernatural gaze of God Almighty upon our lives and families. While the enemy does not have the power to turn God’s eyes from you, he will indeed do everything He can to get your eyes off of God! We must be wise to such tactics and realize that God is the One who loved us and sent His Son that we may have forgiveness, new life, power over the enemy and a home in heaven. Satan wants you to think God has abandoned you in hopes that prayer, bible study, and your faith in Christ will cease.

I encourage you today to exercise your faith in God. Discretion preserves you because it allows you to detect the enemy at work in your life and recognize evil motives that would make you point a finger at God in the midst of trouble. Understanding this keeps us from drifting away from God and keeps our eyes open to the love shown at Calvary, rather than the corrupt thinking that “God must not love me because bad things are happening.” God does love you. He sent Jesus to die for you. We are reminded in John 16:33 that we will have tribulation in this world, but we can have peace and joy knowing that Jesus has already overcame the World. God is for you — not against you. Keep the faith!

I pray, “Father, forgive me when doubt begins to cloud my thinking. Help me to recognize the enemy at work and to focus more on Your love and provision. Help me to be an encouragement to others. I want to spread Your peace, love, and joy with all those around me. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Rev.-Cathcart.jpg

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.