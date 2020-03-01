110 named to President’s & Dean’s lists

UNION — USC Union has named 21 students to the President’s List and 68 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Also, 11 Palmetto College students have been named to the President’s List and 10 to the Dean’s List.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must be full-time with a semester grade point average of 4.0. Those named to the Dean’s List are full-time students with a semester GPA above 3.5.

USC Union President’s List

• Samuel Tate Anders — Piedmont, SC

• Austin Baal — Union, SC

• Danielle Olean Nicole Bradley — Jacksonville, NC

• Kaelyn Sydney Chavis — Union, SC

• Caitlyn Crawford — Tallassee, AL

• Braydon Renn Farmer — Aiken, SC

• Triston Fowler — Spartanburg, SC

• Kinsleigh Ann Fulgham — Pacolet, SC

• Devin Adam Gilkison — Buffalo, SC

• Edward John Green — Blacksburg, SC

• Amanda E. Hendrix — Union, SC

• Tiffany Canupp Kerr — Union, SC

• Tomi LaChance — Union, SC

• Grace Elizabeth Lee — Pauline, SC

• Joshua David Nelson — Woodruff, SC

• Mallory Stokes — Charlotte, NC

• Jackson Stroud — Chappells, SC

• Brandon Suggs — Union, SC

• Gregory Zayn Sutton — Lancaster, SC

• Sarah Ann Taylor — Union, SC

• Morgan Denise Vaughan — Union, SC

• Travis Alan Wendel — Union, SC

USC Union Dean’s List

• Ashlyn Nicole Abercrombie — Clinton, SC

• Morgan Bree Anderson — Clinton, SC

• Raygan Jason Angel — Union, SC

• Nick Bailey — Chesnee, SC

• Madison Beaty — Clinton, SC

• Skylar Behney — Smyrna, SC

• Conner James Black — Union, SC

• Kassie Lain Bradburn — Union, SC

• Victoria Elizabeth Childress — Laurens, SC

• Summer Brooke Clinton — Heath Springs, SC

• Benjamin Coffey — Anderson, SC

• Tania Paola Contreras — Joanna, SC

• Whitney Ivey Cooke — Union, SC

• Alexis D. Davis — Union, SC

• Robert Allen Davis — Laurens, SC

• Isabel Leigh Devore — Donalds, SC

• Jesse Blake Dudley — Marietta, SC

• Thomas Storm Edwards — Union, SC

• Kayla Ellis — Union, SC

• Brianna Nicole Fish — Clover, SC

• Deasia Jha’Nay Fisher — Lancaster, SC

• Caroline Anne Fowler — Union, SC

• Abbygail Sammons Gibson — Pauline, SC

• Taylor Lettie-Ann Gibson — Union, SC

• Madilyn Elizabeth Grant — Duncan , SC

• Cayla Paige Gregory — Union, SC

• Michael William Gulla — Jacksonville, FL

• Matthew Hager — Canton, GA

• Samantha Claire Hughey — Union, SC

• Noah Jordan — North Augusta, SC

• David Judy — Union, SC

• Alyssa Lee Kelley — York, SC

• Chandler Koerner — Canton, GA

• Jakob Scott Lawson — Union, SC

• Chad Lessing — Canton, GA

• Wesley Livingston — Pomaria, SC

• William Gossett Long — Jonesville, SC

• Carter Lott — Buford, GA

• Lauren Michelle Lynch — Laurens, SC

• Ashley Leann Magda — Laurens, SC

• Lauren Gabrielle McCarley — Union, SC

• Bryce J. Medlock — Prosperity, SC

• Alexa Nance — Union, SC

• Carson Scott Nance — Clinton, SC

• Cameron James Lee Newton — Buffalo, SC

• Alexis Odum — Rock Hill, SC

• Grace L. Ohls — Union, SC

• Liam D. O’Shields — Union, SC

• Audrey Victoria Pope — Summerville, SC

• Emilee S. Price — Dillon, SC

• Wesley Tyler Pruitt — Union, SC

• Grace Revels — Lancaster, SC

• Devyn Royce — Pinewood, SC

• Haley Kerstin Schaper — Spartanburg, SC

• Christopher Ryan Shiflet — Clinton, SC

• Shyquasia Alexion Smith — Union, SC

• Elizabeth Suzette Spencer — Union, SC

• Kinsleigh Hope Spencer — Jonesville, SC

• Mia Stokes — Charlotte, NC

• Zykeria Tamia Sumpter — Buffalo, SC

• Caitlyn Harley Marie Thompson — Union, SC

• Kayla Mackenzie Thompson — Union, SC

• Noah Peyton Threadgill — Union, SC

• Jennifer Turner — Union, SC

• Benjamin Weaver — McDonough, GA

• Tashel Wilson — Newberry, SC

• Creighton Thompson Wood-Carter — Columbia, SC

• Annalee Paige Wyatt — Spartanburg, SC

Palmetto College President’s List

• Brandon Michael Alford — Lexington, SC

• James Ryan Ames — Lexington, SC

• Sarah-Emily Carter — Swansea, SC

• Bret Clinton Groves, II — Clinton, SC

• Aaron Richard Heil — Lancaster, SC

• Gage Price Huggins — West Columbia, SC

• Nadia Michelle Johnson — Columbia, SC

• Steven Lee Martin — Myrtle Beach, SC

• Payton Karen Moss — Union, SC

• Tia Camille Rogers — Inman, SC

• Noah Lee Stribling — Enoree, SC

Palmetto College Dean’s List

• Danielle Angelique Boyd — Moncks Corner, SC

• Jennifer Dove Cudd — Colorado Springs, CO

• Julie Patricia-Ann Dudley — Union, SC

• Shannikia Tecole Hill — Columbia, SC

• Kizzetta Zakiyyah Rodgers — Columbia, SC

• Jazmyn Marcassia Singleton — Union, SC

• Nia Simone Smith — Union, SC

• Mark Antony Brady Spencer — North Charleston, SC

• Brittnie Charve’ Woods — Union, SC

• Christian Davis Wood-Weddle — Union, SC

At USC Union for the fall 2019 semester

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of USC Union.

