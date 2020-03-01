Area students named to Dean’s List

NEWBERRY — Newberry College is pleased to announce that 390 students have qualified for the fall 2019 Dean’s List, including:

• Miranda Bright of Union

• Benjamin Burleson of Whitmire

• Rebecca Lee of Union

• Makensie Mullens of Enoree

• Christopher Saverance, Jr. of Whitmire

• Abigail Valentine of Union

Students receiving recognition on the Dean’s List at Newberry College had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

About Newberry College

Newberry College is a private, residential, co-educational college with a diverse student population. Founded in 1856 by the Lutheran Church, Newberry College is ranked among the Best Regional Colleges in the South by U.S. News and World Report, appearing on the Best Colleges (#12) and Best Value (#3) lists, and in two unranked categories for Least Debt and Schools With the Most International Students. Newberry College offers baccalaureate degrees in 29 majors, 29 minors, 31 areas of concentration and 10 pre-professional programs, and recently launched an online degree-completion program. The College offers 20 NCAA Division II sports, cheerleading and dance. Newberry College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, the Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation and the National Association of Schools of Music. For more information, go to www.newberry.edu.

