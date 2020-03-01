Students make Dean’s List, Honor Roll

GAFFNEY — Limestone College releases its Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.

Dean’s List

The following local students made the Dean’s List:

• Lilly Baldwin of Union

• Kelsey Morgan Faucett of Union

• Linda Griffin of Union

• Katia Hoe of Union

Full-time students (taking a minimum of twelve semester hours) receiving the grade of “A” in all their courses are included on the Dean’s List.

Honor Roll

The following local students made the Honor Roll:

• Mark Lawson of Pauline

• Jonathan Waters of Pacolet

• Rena Medford of Buffalo

Full-time students (taking a minimum of twelve semester hours) who have earned a GPA of at least 3.75 are included on the Honor Roll.

The lists include students from Limestone’s traditional Day Campus as well as the College’s Online and Evening Programs.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Limestone-College-Logo.jpg

At Limestone College for fall 2019 semester

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Limestone College.

This story courtesy of Limestone College.