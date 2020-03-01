Students make Dean’s List, Honor Roll

GAFFNEY — Limestone College releases its Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.
Dean’s List
The following local students made the Dean’s List:
• Lilly Baldwin of Union
• Kelsey Morgan Faucett of Union
• Linda Griffin of Union
• Katia Hoe of Union
Full-time students (taking a minimum of twelve semester hours) receiving the grade of “A” in all their courses are included on the Dean’s List.
Honor Roll
The following local students made the Honor Roll:
• Mark Lawson of Pauline
• Jonathan Waters of Pacolet
• Rena Medford of Buffalo
Full-time students (taking a minimum of twelve semester hours) who have earned a GPA of at least 3.75 are included on the Honor Roll.
The lists include students from Limestone’s traditional Day Campus as well as the College’s Online and Evening Programs.
This story courtesy of Limestone College.