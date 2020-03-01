Petty earns place on Dean’s List

GREENVILLE — Macy Petty of Jonesville, South Carolina, has earned a place on Furman University’s Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester. Furman’s Dean’s List is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Petty’s parents are Tracy Petty and Dewey Petty.

Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,800 students in Greenville, South Carolina. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty, and its 750-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation.

At the heart of the university’s academic experience is The Furman Advantage, a strategic plan that combines learning with immersive experiences outside the classroom, creating a personalized pathway that prepares students for lives of purpose, successful careers and community benefit. Learn more at www.furman.edu/furman-advantage/.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Furman-University.jpg

At Furman University for fall 2019 semester

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Furman University.

This story courtesy of Furman University.