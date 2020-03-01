VanHerwynen named to Dean’s List

CHARLESTON — Jackson VanHerwynen of Pauline, South Carolina is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester.

The Dean’s List is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Approximately 2,400 cadets and students currently attend The Citadel. Due to a commitment to academic excellence, 63% of Citadel cadets and students graduate after four years and go on to earn an average salary of nearly $57,000 after learning how to be principled leaders in all walks of life.

About The Citadel

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,400 members of the S.C. Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service. Citadel alumni have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since 1842. The Citadel Graduate College, founded more than 50 years ago, offers 26 graduate degree programs, 25 graduate certificate programs and 10 evening undergraduate programs in the evening or online. Consecutively named Best Public College in the South by U.S. News & World Report for nine years and No. 1 Best Public College for Veterans in the South for two years. Learn more about Our Mighty Citadel here.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_The-Citadel.jpg

At The Citadel for fall 2019 semester

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of The Citadel.

This story courtesy of The Citadel.