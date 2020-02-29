Singleton to address Literary Festival

George Singleton George Singleton

UNION — USC Union will be the host of the annual Upcountry Literary Festival this year on Friday, March 20, from 1-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The two-day event will showcase a number of nationally and regionally renowned authors, poets, and musical artists.

The Literary Festival’s keynote this year is George Singleton. He has published seven collections of stories, two novels, and a book of writing advice. Over 200 of his stories have appeared in magazines such as the Atlantic Monthly, Harper’s, Playboy, the Georgia Review, the Southern Review, the Cincinnati Review, and elsewhere. He is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize, a Guggenheim fellowship, the Hillsdale Award from the Fellowship of Southern Writers, and the Corrington Award for Literary Excellence. He lives in Spartanburg, SC, where he holds the John C. Cobb Chair in Humanities at Wofford College.

The event is free to everyone and will be held in the auditorium at USC Union’s Main Building. A full schedule and participant list is posted on USC Union’s website under experience: uscunion.sc.edu. For more information, please contact Randy Ivey at [email protected]

