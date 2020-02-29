‘A vital part of tourism growth’

Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Darius Rucker has been named the official Ambassador for South Carolina Tourism in 2020. Rucker, a South Carolina native, is three-time GRAMMY Award winning singer and musician who first gained fame as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for Hootie & The Blowfish. Rucker gave a 20 minute concert at the S.C.’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel held at Myrtle Beach last week. Members of the Union County Tourism Commission and other local officials were among those attending the conference. Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Darius Rucker has been named the official Ambassador for South Carolina Tourism in 2020. Rucker, a South Carolina native, is three-time GRAMMY Award winning singer and musician who first gained fame as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for Hootie & The Blowfish. Rucker gave a 20 minute concert at the S.C.’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel held at Myrtle Beach last week. Members of the Union County Tourism Commission and other local officials were among those attending the conference. Photo courtesy of the Union County Tourism Commission Union County Tourism Board Members Rebecca Rochester, Linda Casey-Clark, Tourism Director Curtiss Hunter, Board Chair Elizabeth Oliver, and Board Member Melody Porter recently attended the S.C.’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel which was held in Myrtle Beach. While attending the conference, they and representatives of the City of Union Mayor’s Office and Union City Council and the Union County Chamber of Commerce networked with other tourism groups and developed plans to incorporate some of the training on marketing and goal setting they received. Photo courtesy of the Union County Tourism Commission Union County Tourism Board Members Rebecca Rochester, Linda Casey-Clark, Tourism Director Curtiss Hunter, Board Chair Elizabeth Oliver, and Board Member Melody Porter recently attended the S.C.’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel which was held in Myrtle Beach. While attending the conference, they and representatives of the City of Union Mayor’s Office and Union City Council and the Union County Chamber of Commerce networked with other tourism groups and developed plans to incorporate some of the training on marketing and goal setting they received.

MYRTYLE BEACH — Some members from Union County Tourism Board, the City of Union Mayor’s Office and Union City Council, and Union County Chamber of Commerce were part of the largest gathering of S.C.’s tourism industry at the S.C.’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel which was held at Myrtle Beach last week.

The conference offered sessions on emerging trends and tourism marketing strategies to help S.C.’s Park Recreation and Tourism (SCPRT) and the growing tourism industry in S.C. The opening session gave an update on tourism in the state. For example S.C. tourism grew from $14 million ten years ago to $23.8 billion in 2019. Tourism is now the largest industry in S.C. According to SCPRT director Duane Parrish, “Tourism means heads in beds, food on plates, and drinks in glasses.”

The theme of “There’s Always Something New to Discover in S.C.” was emphasized with examples of things in the state that stimulate each of our five senses. From the taste and smell of our fresh seafood and river fish to barbecue, feel of warm sand and campfires in crisp fall air, the beauty of our beaches to the color of hiking though our colorful forest, to the sounds of S.C. and our southern drawl.

The attendees were surprised with the sound of our state’s 2020 tourism ambassador, Darius Rucker, who gave a 20 minute concert that had all the attendees on their feet. Darius is featured on the cover of the 2020 Discover South Carolina magazine.

The Union group was glad to hear that what they are doing to encourage tourism in Union County is right in step with the state’s growth in camping, hiking, canoeing, and use of our waterways and forest as well as our celebration of rural communities. Rural tourism is a vital part of tourism growth in S.C.

The governor finished the conference with praise for the work of those involved in tourism in the state and the presentation of tourism awards.

The group from Union enjoyed networking with other tourism groups and already has plans to incorporate some of the training on marketing and goal setting they received at the conference.

About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the record industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, he’s enjoyed four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart and nine No. 1 singles at Country radio, earning a whole new legion of fans. In 2014, Rucker won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 4x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel.” As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker is a constant supporter of the MUSC Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. He has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament, as well as for more than 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation. Rucker recently wrapped the Group Therapy Tour with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates as they celebrated the 25th Anniversary of generation-defining smash Cracked Rear View in addition to the November 1 release of Imperfect Circle, their first album in nearly 15 years. For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.

About South Carolina Tourism

Tourism is a $23.8 billion industry in South Carolina and supports one in every 10 jobs. The industry is currently enjoying its seventh consecutive year of growth, and indicators, including total room nights sold every month, hint at more growth. Through its campaign, “There’s Always Something New to Discover,” SCPRT markets the state as a vacation destination with a comprehensive strategy that involves advertising, public relations, websites, social media engagement, welcome center service and industry collaboration.

Tourism officials attend Governor’s Conference

Staff Reports

The Union County Tourism Commission and the SC Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism contributed to this story.

