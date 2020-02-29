Thank God for your abundant blessings

Charles Warner | The Union Times Bethany AME Church, 137 Bethany Church Road, Jonesville, will present a Gospel Quartet Singing on Saturday February 29 (today), at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The event will feature the Mitchell Gospel Singers, Wellford;, Voices of Harmony, Cowpens; Christ Radicals, Lauren; The Joylites, Gaffney; Carolina Boys, Spartanburg; FOCUS, Belton. A general offering will be accepted with all proceeds going toward the Bethany AME Youth Ministry. Pastor Rev. Ronald McFadden. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bethany AME Church, 137 Bethany Church Road, Jonesville, will present a Gospel Quartet Singing on Saturday February 29 (today), at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The event will feature the Mitchell Gospel Singers, Wellford;, Voices of Harmony, Cowpens; Christ Radicals, Lauren; The Joylites, Gaffney; Carolina Boys, Spartanburg; FOCUS, Belton. A general offering will be accepted with all proceeds going toward the Bethany AME Youth Ministry. Pastor Rev. Ronald McFadden.

Read Thessalonians 5:12-18

Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.

— 1 Thessalonians 5:18 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for your abundant blessings. Help us give thanks for your grace and goodness in our lives. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Gratitude in all things can bring me abundant joy.