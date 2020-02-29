‘Something new and true change’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Republican Thom McAbee announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Union County at a press conference Thursday morning on the steps of the Union County Courthouse. Charles Warner | The Union Times Republican Thom McAbee announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Union County at a press conference Thursday morning on the steps of the Union County Courthouse.

UNION COUNTY — Surrounded by family and friends and supporters Republican Thom McAbee publicly announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Union County during a press conference on the front steps of the Union County Courthouse Thursday morning.

“Good morning. My name is Thom McAbee and I am a Republican candidate for Union County Sheriff,” McAbee said. “I have consciously made this choice because I refuse to use any party or political stance in order to gain your vote. I consider myself a moderate conservative Christian and offer no apologies for it. At the end of the day, this is home and we are all neighbors and in this together.”

McAbee, who has 14 years of experience in law enforcement and currently works for the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, said that his decision to run for Sheriff of Union County was made after much soul-searching.

“This journey and endeavor began roughly eight months ago,” McAbee said. “It has been a struggle to decide between a job I love and am proud of at Spartanburg County, versus the unknown of a leap of faith such as this one. To let go with eyes wide open the opportunity to work for and learn from a sheriff that is a proven true leader like no other, and a department that has welcomed me with arms open from day one in order to answer another calling — to serve as your sheriff.

“In coming to this decision, it came down to no longer being able to stand by and watch the sheriff’s office at home continue to be mismanaged and observe the integrity and morale continue to drain and bleed out from it,” he said. “I was able to see all of this from the outside looking in. If you would have told me nearly 14 years ago when my law enforcement career began here at the UCSO that I would be standing here today announcing my candidacy for sheriff, I would not have believed you.”

McAbee said that “I can tell you without any reservation whatsoever that time has come and there never has been a better reason for it. In the end, I’ve chosen to fight for this office and my hometown. I am ready to bring the experience of what I’ve learned and gained outside of this single agency to this office to better the deputies, all employees, and most certainly our collective communities.”

In running for sheriff, McAbee said that “I am not looking to rebuild this office. I do not intend to use what is broken and has obviously not worked for us; rather I look to build something new with what good we have to offer. When you have a vision, you don’t look to reinvent the wheel. You look to create something new and something that’s needed.”

McAbee said that “I will not be the candidate that will make promises that I can’t keep. You will come to learn that I say what I mean and mean what I say.” He then proceeded to share with those present his “plan of action and vision” if elected sheriff. That plan includes:

• Set the highest example and form of professionalism, leadership and management in order to reestablish integrity, trust, and transparency within the community.

• Provide opportunities for deputies to train for advancement; more than any other sheriff in the history of this office and rid the office of the “Good Ole Boy” structure. If you’re in a position, it’s because of your skill set and work ethic places you there.

• To fight tirelessly to increase salaries for our deputies and dispatchers by way of responsibly managing the budget granted to the office and regaining the trust of our county and our council in order to make this happen.

• Reinforce a true chain of command by promoting rank structure from within and finally promote a chief deputy that has been needed and not provided for the last few years.

• The return of the D.A.R.E. program here in Union County Schools and to Union Christian Day School.

• Along with D.A.R.E., educating parents and students of ongoing gang activity without our communities and the dangers of misuse of social media — such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat — and the potential connections it has to issues including bullying, child pornography, and human trafficking.

• Apply for and receive grants in order to obtain technology and tools deputies need in order to bring this office 25 years out of the past and into the year 2020. Students are issued tablets and laptops. How can we justify the fact that our deputies do not have them at their disposal.

• Implement fair and impartial panel board interviews for new hires for any positions that come open to include outside leaders, local volunteer chiefs, command staff, etc.

• Develop better annual in-service training for deputies to include keeping up with new survival tactics, community approach and outreach, and leadership and teamwork development.

• Create in office communities for employee concerns and recruitment of various well-rounded and qualified applicants.

• Have a department chaplain available for all employees in order for deputies and employees to have a way of not only debriefing after traumatic incidents, but to help aid in other personal and family issues as needed.

• Give incentives and reward employees for more pro-activity.

• And we’ll attack the ever-growing and dangerous epidemic of Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl, Carfentanyl, and other dangerous trending drugs plaguing our hometown and the area. I will implement a Zero Tolerance Task Force within this office. This task force will include a team effort between narcotics detectives, crime detectives, and patrol. There will be no limits to its mission of zero tolerance for emerging crime trends and other issues within our county. Invite other local, state, and federal agencies to team up in this endeavor to build stronger cases against criminals and larger criminal enterprises that operate within our county, throughout the state, and the nation.

• Restore the confidence and abilities in our promoted detectives in the investigative division to do their jobs effectively and solve cases successfully without the constant request for assistance from SLED.

• Work to find new information or potential evidence and leads in cold cases with assigned cold case detectives that will be promoted within the ranks and already in place. To keep in contact with those affected by these crimes in an effort to show that we care about their case and aren’t giving up. They hold out for hope, the very least we can do is show an interest and effort in bringing these families and victims peace.

• Split shift deputies in order to strengthen presence and number of deputies on the road in the effort to lower response times to calls for service. This also gives deputies the peace of mind for more backup throughout the county.

• To be a sheriff that will serve all citizens here at home regardless of race, sex, social status, rich or poor, and regardless of your past or what you’ve been through. I promise and vow to be your sheriff and represent you no matter the circumstances.

McBee said that as sheriff his efforts will not only be directed at the Sheriff’s Office, but at the community as a whole.

“Along with this vision for the Office of Sheriff, I’m also here to help unite the community,” McAbee said. “We’ve had enough division and infighting, it’s time to move forward. Coming together as a county is who we are and decide to be, Union.

“I can share a better vision for a better office and a new direction all day long,” he said. “Ultimately this decision will be left up to you. You will have to ask yourself one question: Do you want four more years of something you’re used to or are accustomed to or do you want four years of something new and true change that is needed and that you’ve been looking for?”

McAbee concluded by calling on the people of Union County to “run” with him to bring about the needed changes that will enable the county to move forward.

“I know that I look a little different than what you’re used to; that’s because it’s a change and something new,” McAbee said. “I know that I sound different than what you’re used to; that’s because it’s change and something new. I’ve heard you call for someone outside of the same norms and candidates that have let you and this office down.

“If you feel as I do and want your voice heard come November and forward — always forward — to victory into January, then run with me,” he said. “Run with me if you want to take action in making a difference and not just talk about it. Run with me if you are ready for a change in the right direction. Run with me if you feel the need for true leadership, accountability, responsibility, and integrity to restored to the UCSO. Run with me, Thom McAbee, Republican for Union County Sheriff. Thank you and God bless you.“

Charles Warner | The Union Times Republican Thom McAbee announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Union County at a press conference Thursday morning on the steps of the Union County Courthouse. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_20200227_091646-0-.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Republican Thom McAbee announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Union County at a press conference Thursday morning on the steps of the Union County Courthouse.

McAbee announces candidacy for Sheriff

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.