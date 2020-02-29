‘God is watching out for them’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Eddie Green, a member of the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team, spoke at the Friday, February 21, Memorial Service for Grace Revels and Mia Stokes, members of the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team who were killed in an automobile accident on Friday, February 7. Charles Warner | The Union Times Eddie Green, a member of the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team, spoke at the Friday, February 21, Memorial Service for Grace Revels and Mia Stokes, members of the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team who were killed in an automobile accident on Friday, February 7. Charles Warner | The Union Times Zayn Sutton, a member of the USC Union Bantams Soccer Team, spoke at the Friday, February 21, Memorial Service for Grace Revels and Mia Stokes, members of the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team who were killed in an automobile accident on Friday, February 7. Charles Warner | The Union Times Zayn Sutton, a member of the USC Union Bantams Soccer Team, spoke at the Friday, February 21, Memorial Service for Grace Revels and Mia Stokes, members of the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team who were killed in an automobile accident on Friday, February 7. Charles Warner | The Union Times Members of the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team light the candles of members of the USC Union Bantams Baseball and Bantams Soccer teams during the Friday, February 21, Memorial Service for Grace Revels and Mia Stokes, members of the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team who were killed in an automobile accident on Friday, February 7. Charles Warner | The Union Times Members of the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team light the candles of members of the USC Union Bantams Baseball and Bantams Soccer teams during the Friday, February 21, Memorial Service for Grace Revels and Mia Stokes, members of the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team who were killed in an automobile accident on Friday, February 7.

UNION — Two USC Union student/athletes who lost their lives in a tragic automobile accident earlier this month were recalled by two of their fellow student/athletes who shared memories of their friendships with those two young women during a Memorial Service on Friday, February 21.

Grace Revels and Mia Stokes were killed and Mallory Stokes (Mia’s twin sister) and Devyn Royce were seriously injured in an automobile accident that occurred on Friday, February 7, when another car crossed over into their lane and collided with them head-on.

At the time of the collision the four were students at USC Union and members of the Lady Bantams Softball Team.

On Friday, February 21, the families of Grace Revels and Mia Stokes, including Mia’s sister Mallory, their fellow Lady Bantams along with the members of the Bantams Baseball and Soccer teams, fellow students, and members of the community including a number of elected officials gathered at “The Coop,” the home field of the Lady Bantams for a Memorial Service honoring the memories of Grace and Mia.

When it came time for the ceremony to get under way, those attending lined up around the field with the families of Grace and Mia each standing at the small memorials that bore the young women’s team numbers. Grace’s and Mia’s fellow Lady Bantams lined up between third base and home plate while the members of the Bantams Baseball and Soccer teams lined up between first base and second base.

Among those attending the Memorial Service was Eddie Green, a member of the Bantams Baseball Team, and Zayn Sutton, a member of the Bantams Soccer Team. They were among those who spoke at Friday’s service, with both of them recalling their friendships with Grace and Mia and sharing their memories of those friendships.

“I am so sorry for the losses the parents and families have experienced,” Green said. “I am also sorry for these amazing girls who lost their sisters and teammates.

“I was talking to Coach Zach about different bible verses and we stumbled on this one,” he said. “Romans 8:28 says, ‘God promises to make something good out of the storms that bring devastation to your life.’ Although this situation is difficult, we find peace and relief knowing that God is watching out for them.”

Green then began talking about his memories of Grace and Mia, his memories of the latter including her sister Mallory who was among those attending the Memorial Service.

“As I was thinking about Grace and Mia, I began to flip through the memories I had with each,” Green said. “Mia was one of the sweetest people I have ever met. She always had a smile on her face that was infectious. When she was smiling, you could not help but smile too.

“For instance, every time I would go to study hall and see Mia and Mal, I would always pick on them,” he said. “I would close a laptop or mess with Mia’s visor. My favorite thing to do is ask them if they wanted to fight. No matter what I did Mia would always laugh, smile, and say ‘Hey Eddie.’ She never got upset or frustrated and always took time to say ‘hey.’”

Green then shared a memory of Grace, a memory that involved her comments and actions about his messy room.

“As most you know, Grace was a whole mess in the best way possible,” Green said. “I remember there were some people hanging out downstairs where I lived, and Grace asked for water. She was gone about ten minutes, so I went upstairs to see where she went. This girl told me my room was a mess and began cleaning it. She said that she was going to clean it this time and it better stay that way this time. I laughed and said, ‘That’s Grace for you.’”

Green told those present at Friday’s Memorial Service that “as you can tell, we all loved these girls, they both made a huge impact in my life along with many other people’s lives.”

In concluding his remarks, Green recalled how his grandfather had told him “Life’s too short to be in a hurry.” He then finished by talking about dealing with the loss of his two friends.

“I will leave you guys with this, ‘Some people think that to be strong is to never feel pain. In reality the strongest people are the ones who feel it, understand it and accept it,” Green said. “I am trying to get to that point and slowly starting to accept it. These young ladies were amazing people and they will always be in our hearts and memories. Thank you coming out tonight and God bless.”

Sutton also began his remarks by expressing condolences to the families of Grace and Mia before going on to share his memories of his friends.

“I would first like to express my deepest condolences to both families about the events that have taken place in the past few weeks, but I am not here to speak about what happened,” Sutton said. “I am here to speak about the two amazing young ladies that I had the pleasure of knowing and calling my friends.”

Sutton began by sharing a memory of Grace, a memory that involved hours spent in front of the TV and her kidding him about his cooking.

“Grace, as we all know, was a one of a kind person to say the least,” Sutton said. “She knew how to make us laugh whether it was on purpose or not. However, my fondest memory of the time I spent with Grace is the one time we sat and watched Food Network for three solid hours, and for anyone that does not know I enjoy to cook and if you ask my teammates, they will tell you I am decent at best, but every time one of these professional chefs would come up on the screen she would look at me and say ‘You think you could make that?”

“It just made me laugh because I knew there was no possible way I could even come close to what they were making, but being me I would say ‘Oh yeah, I could, no problem,’” he said. “It was just times like these that made me value our friendship even more.”

In sharing his memory of Mia, Sutton began by sharing some information about himself when it comes to being a sports fan.

“Before sharing my memory about Mia I would like to say that I am a huge UNC Tar Heels fan,” Sutton said. “As I got to know Mia we always talked about sports. We both loved the Panthers and the Hornets and we would talk about how the Panthers are hopefully going to be good and so forth, but then we got to talking about college sports and I found out they were Duke fans and for anyone who keeps up with college basketball knows that this season hasn’t been the best for my Tar Heels, and trust me, Mia and Mal would always make sure I knew when we lost a game and these back and forth conversations between me and her are some I’ll always remember and cherish.”

Sutton concluded his remarks with a quote from Abraham Lincoln he said he’d recently come across.

“His quote is “It’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years,” Sutton said. “I think for both girls this quote holds true as they both lived their lives to the fullest and made an impact anywhere they went. Thank you all for coming out tonight. God bless.”

Remembering ‘two amazing young ladies’

By Charles Warner

