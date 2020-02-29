A donation and more than $97,000

UNION COUNTY — The transfer of a field groomer to a local school, the awarding of a bid for the replacement of an industrial park sign, and the awarding of a bid for an engineering study to make an industrial site more attractive to prospective industry while also relieving traffic pressure on a local community were the actions taken by Union County Council during a special meeting Tuesday.

Field Groomer

The meeting began with a request from Union Christian Day School Athletic Director Preston Bennett that a John Deere Field Groomer owned by the county be donated to the school. Bennett told council that the school’s softball program has experienced rapid growth and the groomer is needed by the school to prepare the field the program is using for its games. He said that the softball team’s schedule is quite crowded this year and that equipment, including the requested Field Groomer, is needed to meet the needs of that schedule and the teams that are participating in it.

Bennett pointed out that the UCDS Softball Program is an economic benefit to the county as it is bringing in teams from outside the county whose families and other supporters patronize local businesses while attending the games hosted by UCDS. He said that the Field Groomer will help UCDS in maintaining and improving the fields helping the softball program to bring more games and tournaments to the county and with them additional economic benefits.

Union County Airport and Stadium Director Ronnie Wade also attended Tuesday’s meeting and said that the Field Groomer being requested by the UCDS is an older model that was previously owned by the Union County Recreation Department but has since been transferred to the Timken Sports Complex. Wade said that the Field Groomer, which drags and levels out athletic fields to prepare them for games, has been repaired several times over the years and has not been used for the past several years having been replaced by newer models now in use. He said that if transferred it would be up to the UCDS to get it up and running again, something he said might possibly involve the installation of a new motor.

While the county has auctioned off older equipment and machinery that it no longer uses, Wade told council that if the county were to do that with the Field Groomer it would probably get at most $100 for it.

Council voted unanimously to donate the Field Groomer to the UCDS.

Sign Replacement

Union County Development Board Executive Director Kathy Jo Lancaster addressed council about the need to replace the entrance sign at Union Commerce Park on US 176. Lancaster told council that several months ago an automobile apparently ran off the road and struck the sign, damaging it beyond the point of repair.

In addition, Lancaster said that the sign is an older style sign that has been there for many years and was in need of replacement with a newer, modern sign even before the accident. Lancaster said plans are to replace it with a modern style sign with lighting and some of the other technology available today for entrance signs.

“That industrial park has a good bit of traffic so we want the signage to be inviting and attractive,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster told council that she’s put the project out to bid and that the lowest bidder from Spartanburg-based Sky Vision at $6,200. She recommended that council award the signage replacement project bid to Sky Vision.

Council voted unanimously to award the contract to Sky Vision for $6,200 with the funds to come from the Economic Development 327 Infrastructure Account.

Midway Drive Extension

A donation from a local utility to a county fund that helps promote economic development will be used to pay for an engineering study of the proposed rerouting of a road serving a local industrial park around a nearby community.

The Union County Facilities Corporation is a non-profit corporation designed to enhance the economic development of Union County by providing the county with the ability to enter into public-private partnerships with private businesses and industries in order to do so.

One of the achievements of the corporation since it was established was the construction in 2018 of the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building. The building was the result of a public-private partnership between the UCFC and and Midway Green Development, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lockhart Power Company.

Located in the Midway Green Industrial Park, a 142-acre South Carolina Certified Park adjacent to SC 49 in the Union area which is owned by Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, the parent company of Lockhart Power, the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building is an industrial building designed for a manufacturing company. The facility includes a 100,000 square foot building plus a 100,000 square foot building pad for expansion on 24 acres of land and is one of only a handful of its size and quality in the state. The utility infrastructure within Midway Green Industrial Park includes several million gallons per day of excess water and sewer capacity; over 30 megawatts of electric power capacity provided by Lockhart Power; and, natural gas. Rail is also accessible.

The road that serves the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building not only runs through the Midway Green Industrial Park but also the Lukesville Community creating a situation where local residential traffic mixes in with commercial traffic coming to and from the spec building. Supervisor Frank Hart said Tuesday that the county is looking to change this by rerouting the road serving the spec building around the Lukesville Community. He recommended that council award the contract for an engineering study of the proposed project to Mead & Hunt Engineering for $91,100 with the money for the study to come from a donation by Lockhart Power Company to the county’s Utility Tax Credits Account.

Since 2001, Lockhart Power has has made an annual donation to the county for it to use for improvements to the local infrastructure to help facilitate economic development. In 2001, Lockhart Power donated $10,000 to the county, starting a tradition that continued this January when the company donated $200,000.

The $200,000 check was presented to council by Lockhart Power Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker who said the donation is Lockhart Power’s utility license tax credit it receives each year from the State of South Carolina. Powell-Baker explained that a utility license tax is applied by the state to the gross receipts and assets owned by privately-owned utilities in South Carolina including Lockhart Power. While this tax is normally paid by the utility directly to the state, Powell-Baker said there is an option for the utility to receive a tax credit for any amount it contributes toward providing infrastructure for qualified economic development projects.

As in previous years, Powell-Baker said the county must use the donation for infrastructure projects related to economic development. With previous donations, Lockhart Power made recommendations on what projects the company would like to see the funds used for and this year was no different as Powell-Baker recommended the $200,000 be used for a new entrance to or alternative route into the Midway Green Industrial Park. She said this would not only make the site more attractive to prospective industry, but also relieve some of the traffic pressure on the Lukesville Community.

Approved and awarded by Union County Council

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

