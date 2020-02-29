Image courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County Board of School Trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve the Union County School District 2020-2021 School Calendar. Image courtesy of the Union County School District The Union County Board of School Trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve the Union County School District 2020-2021 School Calendar.

UNION COUNTY — The 2019-2020 school year is still under way but with just three months left to go before school is out for the year the 2020-2021 school year will be here before you know it and that’s why the Union County Board of School Trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve the new 2020-2021 School Calendar.

The Union County School District 2020-2021 School Calendar approved by the board includes the events of the upcoming school year and the dates they will take place including holidays, conferences, inclement weather make-up days, and, of course, the first and last days of the school year.

August

10-14 — Staff Development Days

17 — First Day of School

September

7 — Labor Day Holiday

16 — Early Dismissal

October

19 — 45th Day/End of 1st 9 weeks

22 — Parent Conference/Extended Day

23 — Parent Conference/Half Day Staff

November

2 — Staff Development Day

3 — Election Day

25-27 — Thanksgiving Holidays

December

18 — Half Day/End of 1st Semester

21-31 — Winter Holidays

January

1 — Winter Holiday

4 — Staff Development Day (Inclement Weather Make-up Day)

5 — Students return

13 — 90th Day

18 — MLK Jr. Holiday

February

10 — Early Dismissal

March

18 — 135th Day

25 — Parent Conference/Extended Day

26 — Parent Conference/Half Day Staff (Inclement Weather Make-up Day)

April

5-9 — Spring Break

21 — Early Dismissal

May

27 — Half Day for Students

28 — Half Day for Students

28 — 180th Day

31 — Staff Development Day (Inclement Weather Make-up Day)

Days missed due to inclement weather will be made up at the end of the school year, or on staff development days as appropriate.

New Personnel

Speaking of 2020-2021, the board also voted unanimously Monday to approve the Personnel Report presented by Union County School District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble. In his report, Stribble recommended that the board approve the appointment of the following personnel to the following positions for the 2020-2021 School Year:

• Morgan Petty — Early Childhood Teacher at Buffalo Elementary School

• Lennah Farr — Early Childhood Teacher at Buffalo Elementary School

• Bailey Lee — Early Childhood Teacher at Buffalo Elementary School

• Victoria Lee — Early Childhood Teacher at Buffalo Elementary School

• Madison Phipps — Early Childhood Teacher at Foster Park Elementary School

• Reid Bailey — Elementary Teacher at Monarch Elementary School

• Taylor Lashley — Math Teacher at Union County High School

• Brenner Canupp — Physical Education Teacher at Sims Middle School

Contracts

In other action, the board voted unanimously to offer two open contracts on the elementary level to two candidates for those positions in 2020-2021. The locations of those positions will be determined based upon what openings there are at the district’s elementary schools next year.

Field Trips

The board also voted unanimously to approve the following overnight field trip requests:

• The Union County High School JROTC to go to Parris Island April 22-24.

• The CATE Center Culinary Department to go to Greenville for the State Culinary and Management Competition March 8-10.

• CATE Center HOSA Club to go to Charleston for the HOSA State Leadership Conference Competition at the Charleston Convention Center March 21-24.

Salkehatchie

The board also voted unanimously to approve a request from Salkehatchie Union County to allow the Salkehatchie Summer Service to use Sims Middle School for its camp June 19-27.

According to its website (www.salkehatchie.org) Salkehatchie Summer Service “is a pioneering servant ministry at selected sites in South Carolina involving high school and college age youth, adult community leaders and persons of different cultures in upgrading housing, motivating community cooperative efforts by helping persons to help themselves, and providing all participants with opportunities for personal growth and service.”

A program of the “South Carolina Conference Board of Global Ministries,” Salkehatchie Summer Service “is for high school and college age youth drawn primarily from the South Carolina United Methodist Conference. Participants must be at least 14 years old by the beginning of the camp they attend. Adult leaders are also needed to offer guidance and support.”

As for the reason behind the program, the website states:

Many of our neighbors in South Carolina live in homes needing repair and Jesus has called us to love our neighbor (Luke 10:29-37). South Carolina United Methodist Youth need to experience Christian servant hood. “And he said to all, ‘If any man would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.’ ” — (Luke 9:23)

The Salkehatchie Summer Service program was established 40 years ago by the Rev. John Culp, a Union native who was living in the Lowcountry who, in addition to being a minister, was a volunteer fireman. While responding to a fire at a house where children lived, Culp was deeply troubled by the living conditions he saw and vowed they would not exist without him doing something about it. He and some youth then started doing home repairs and thus the Salkehatchie Summer Service — which is named for the Salkhehatchie River which was near where Culp began the ministry — was born.

Since Salkehatchie Summer Service was founded, thousands of teenage and adult volunteers have repaired and renovated hundreds of houses throughout South Carolina, including Union County.

In recent years, a total of more than 200 Salkehatchie Summer Service participants — both teenagers and adults who each paid $230 to take part in the program — spent a week in June of each year repairing houses in Union, Jonesville, and Carlisle.

Dollar General

The board also voted unanimously to allow Dollar General to rent the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Gym once a quarter for corporate events.

