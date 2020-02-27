Bantams take on Montreat at 1 p.m.

Photo courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will play on home field on A Street in the Town of Jonesville for the first time this (Thursday) afternoon at 1 p.m. when they host Montreat College. This afternoon’s baseball action will be a doubleheader with the second game beginning at 3:30 p.m. Photo courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will play on home field on A Street in the Town of Jonesville for the first time this (Thursday) afternoon at 1 p.m. when they host Montreat College. This afternoon’s baseball action will be a doubleheader with the second game beginning at 3:30 p.m.

JONESVILLE — The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will play for the first time on their new home field in the Town of Jonesville when they host Montreat College at 1 p.m. today (Thursday, February 27).

This afternoon’s doubleheader is the result of the ongoing relationship between USC Union and the Union County School District which was strengthened in 2019 when the Union County Board of School Trustees voted in May to allow the Town of Jonesville to transfer the A Street Baseball Field to USC Union and then voted in June to transfer the Jonesville High School Football Field to USC Union as well.

USC Union Dean John Catalano said at the time that the transfers of the fields in Jonesville was as important to USC Union’s soccer and baseball teams as City Field in downtown Union was to the Lady Bantams Softball Team, giving them “an identity, a place they can depend on, a place to show athletes and parents while recruiting.”

Catalano said the USC Union Bantams Baseball Team would use the A Street Baseball Field for practice — which would begin in mid-August — and play their home games there as well, both in the fall and in the spring. He said that USC Union would renovate the A Street Baseball Field to bring it up to NJCAA College Baseball standards.

This afternoon, the public will have the opportunity to see the results of that renovation while also viewing some great baseball action as the Bantams take on Montreat. The games will be played at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

To get to the A Street Field, turn off Forest Street onto Ballpark Street at the Jonesville Church of God.

The Bantams will follow this afternoon’s doubleheader with another two months of baseball action as part of the 2020 Spring Season. Their schedule includes:

• March 2 — Limestone College (Away) 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

• March 7 — USC Lancaster (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• March 8 — USC Lancaster (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• March 14 — SMC (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• March 15 — SMC (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• March 21 — USC Sumter (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• March 22 — USC Sumter (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• March 24 — Walter State (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• March 28 — Louisburg (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• March 29 — Louisburg (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• April 4 — USC Salk (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• April 5 — USC Salk (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• April 8 — Limestone College (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• April 14 — Montreat College (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

• April 18 — Florence Darlington Tech (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

• April 19 — Florence Darlington Tech (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

• April 21 — Walter State (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will play on home field on A Street in the Town of Jonesville for the first time this (Thursday) afternoon at 1 p.m. when they host Montreat College. This afternoon’s baseball action will be a doubleheader with the second game beginning at 3:30 p.m. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_image002.jpg Photo courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team will play on home field on A Street in the Town of Jonesville for the first time this (Thursday) afternoon at 1 p.m. when they host Montreat College. This afternoon’s baseball action will be a doubleheader with the second game beginning at 3:30 p.m.

First games to be played on Jonesville field