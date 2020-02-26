McAbee running for Sheriff

McAbee McAbee

UNION COUNTY — A new candidate has emerged and announced that they’re running for the Office of Sheriff in Union County. Thom McAbee, a Union native, will publicly make the announcement of his candidacy Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse where he will share his vision and plan of action when elected.

“I am ready to bring the experience of what I’ve learned and gained outside of my home department to better the deputies, all employees, and most certainly our collective communities,” McAbee said in a statement released this afternoon.

McAbee, who is running as a Republican, stated that he wants to set the highest example and form of professionalism, leadership, and management in order to reestablish integrity, trust, and transparency within the community.

The announcement includes a statement by former Union County Sheriff William Jolly who said he believes McAbee will be the best candidate for the job.

“I know Thom McAbee to be a good man with faith and a heart for Union County,” Jolly said. “He will be a definite breath of fresh air as Sheriff.”

Jolly served as Union County Sheriff for three terms from 1981 through 1993.

Former SC House District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony said that he’s very proud to hear that Thom is running.

“This gives voters an opportunity to elect a fresh face with new ideas that wishes to better Union,” Anthony said.

McAbee, a lifetime resident of Union County, has enjoyed nearly 14 years in law enforcement; to include time with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union Public Safety, USC-Upstate Police Department, South Carolina State Transport Police, and currently with Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. A solid and clean work record with numerous certifications and completed training, McAbee is most proud of being able to help train and assist other law enforcement officers to achieve their personal and professional goals within the field over the years.

“There’s no better feeling than watching someone succeed in our profession; especially when you’ve seen the hard work that they’ve put into it,” McAbee said. “I think that our profession needs more of that team building mindset to boost morale and help with retention altogether.”

McAbee

Will seek the Republican nomination